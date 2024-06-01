Shoaib Khan is an Indian-born cricketer who plays for the Oman cricket team. In September 2021, he was named in Oman's One Day International (ODI) squad for round six and round seven of the 2019–2023 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. He made his ODI debut on 14 September 2021 against Nepal.

In February 2022, he was named in Oman's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the 2021–22 Oman Quadrangular Series. He made his T20I debut on 11 February 2022, against Nepal. In March 2022, in the fifth match of the 2022 United Arab Emirates Tri-Nation Series, Khan scored his first century in ODI cricket, with 105 not out.