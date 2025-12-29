Bihar Vs Meghalaya Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy: When, Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Action

Bihar vs Meghalaya, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Get live streaming information, toss update and playing XIs for the VHT 2025-26 Plate Group clash between Bihar and Meghalaya on Monday, December 29, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar vs Meghalaya live streaming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Group Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh on December 24, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/biharcricketboard
info_icon

Bihar are facing Meghalaya in a crucial Plate Group clash in the third round of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Currently top of the Plate Group with two wins out of two, Bihar have named a strong squad against third-placed Meghalaya. The headline player is, of course, the 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Suryavanshi), who will lead from the front against Meghalaya’s bowling attack.

The youngster made an immediate impact even in the first innings, taking two catches to dismiss Meghalaya’s Arien Sangma and Swastic Chhetri.

Bihar vs Meghalaya, VHT 2025-26: Toss Update

Bihar captain Sakibul Gani had won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match.

Bihar vs Meghalaya, VHT 2025-26: Playing XIs

Bihar: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Mangal Mahrour, Piyush Singh, Akash Raj, Ayush Loharuka (wk), Sakibul Gani (c), Bipin Saurabh, Suraj Kashyap, Shabbir Khan, Himanshu Tiwari, Sabir Khan.

Meghalaya: Arpit Subash Bhatewara, Arien Sangma (wk), Swastic Chettri, Kishan Lyngdoh, Jaskirat Singh, Ram Gurung, Akash Choudhary, Swarajeet Das, Anish Charak, Dippu Sangma (c), Larry Sangma.

Bihar vs Meghalaya, VHT 2025-26: Full Squads

Bihar: Mangal Mahrour, Piyush Singh, Akash Raj, Ayush Loharuka (wk), Sakibul Gani (c), Bipin Saurabh, Suraj Kashyap, Himanshu Singh, Sabir Khan, Badal Kanaoujia, Himanshu Tiwari, Kumar Rajnish, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Honey Singh, Shabbir Khan.

Related Content
Related Content

Meghalaya: Arien Sangma, Arpit Subash Bhatewara (wk), Swastic Chettri, Kishan Lyngdoh, Jaskirat Singh, Ram Gurung, Akash Choudhary, Swarajeet Das, Anish Charak, Dippu Sangma (c), Aryan Bora, Larry Sangma, Riboklang Hynniewta, Abhishek Kumar, Kush Agarwal.

Bihar vs Meghalaya, VHT 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

While JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel are the designated streaming/telecast platforms for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Plate Group match between Bihar and Meghalaya will not be shown live on any platforms in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Set To Be Rested - Report States Why

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3? Check Points Table

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli To Play For Delhi In January 6 Game Against Railways

  4. Who Is Sonam Yeshey? Bhutan Spinner Becomes First Bowler To Get Eight-Wicket Haul In T20I

  5. The Ashes: ICC Rates MCG Pitch ‘Unsatisfactory’ After Bowler-Dominated Boxing Day Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Flags, Old Struggles: CPI Marks 100 Years in Mumbai

  2. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  5. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

Entertainment News

  1. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  2. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  4. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. No Evidence Of Border Crossing, Say BSF And Meghalaya Police On Hadi Murder

  3. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  4. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  5. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

Latest Stories

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Taurus January 2026 Horoscope: Financial Stability, Career Shifts, Emotional Growth, And Health Awareness

  3. Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

  4. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

  5. Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

  6. AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

  7. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

  8. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film