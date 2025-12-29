Bihar Vs Meghalaya Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy: When, Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Action

Bihar are facing Meghalaya in a crucial Plate Group clash in the third round of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday, December 29, 2025.
Currently top of the Plate Group with two wins out of two, Bihar have named a strong squad against third-placed Meghalaya. The headline player is, of course, the 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Suryavanshi), who will lead from the front against Meghalaya’s bowling attack.
The youngster made an immediate impact even in the first innings, taking two catches to dismiss Meghalaya’s Arien Sangma and Swastic Chhetri.
Bihar vs Meghalaya, VHT 2025-26: Toss Update
Bihar captain Sakibul Gani had won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match.
Bihar vs Meghalaya, VHT 2025-26: Playing XIs
Bihar: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Mangal Mahrour, Piyush Singh, Akash Raj, Ayush Loharuka (wk), Sakibul Gani (c), Bipin Saurabh, Suraj Kashyap, Shabbir Khan, Himanshu Tiwari, Sabir Khan.
Meghalaya: Arpit Subash Bhatewara, Arien Sangma (wk), Swastic Chettri, Kishan Lyngdoh, Jaskirat Singh, Ram Gurung, Akash Choudhary, Swarajeet Das, Anish Charak, Dippu Sangma (c), Larry Sangma.
Bihar vs Meghalaya, VHT 2025-26: Full Squads
Bihar: Mangal Mahrour, Piyush Singh, Akash Raj, Ayush Loharuka (wk), Sakibul Gani (c), Bipin Saurabh, Suraj Kashyap, Himanshu Singh, Sabir Khan, Badal Kanaoujia, Himanshu Tiwari, Kumar Rajnish, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Honey Singh, Shabbir Khan.
Meghalaya: Arien Sangma, Arpit Subash Bhatewara (wk), Swastic Chettri, Kishan Lyngdoh, Jaskirat Singh, Ram Gurung, Akash Choudhary, Swarajeet Das, Anish Charak, Dippu Sangma (c), Aryan Bora, Larry Sangma, Riboklang Hynniewta, Abhishek Kumar, Kush Agarwal.
Bihar vs Meghalaya, VHT 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
While JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel are the designated streaming/telecast platforms for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Plate Group match between Bihar and Meghalaya will not be shown live on any platforms in India.