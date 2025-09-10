Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 3 On TV And Online

Bangladesh face Hong Kong in Match 3 of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on September 11. Here are the live streaming details for the BAN vs HKG match

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 3
File photo of Bangladesh's captain Litton Das in action against the Netherlands. | Photo: Instagram/bangladeshtigers
  • Banlgadesh will face Hong Kong in Match 3 of the Asia Cup on September 11

  • Bangladesh will be favourites to beat Hong Kong, who lost their opening match

  • The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match will be available on Sony LIV and Sony Sports channels

Bangladesh are set to take on Hong Kong in their first ACC Asia Cup 2025 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Thursday, September 11. Bangladesh, an Asian powerhouse, will be the heavy favourites against a Hong Kong side coming off the back of a big defeat in their opening match.

Afghanistan thrashed Hong Kong in the first match of the Asia Cup, winning by 94 runs. Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarza starred for the Afghans, posting a total of 188. Hong Kong’s chase ended at 94/9, with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gubadin Naib taking two wickets apiece.

Despite the defeat, Yaseen Murtaza’s side will be looking to make their mark against Bangladesh. The Bengal Tigers will be led by their T20I captain Litton Das. They have named a strong squad for the tournament, featuring players such as Towhid Hridoy and Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, – Live Streaming Details

When is the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match 3 being played?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match 3 will be played on Thursday, September 11, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).

Where is the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match 3 being played?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match 3 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match 3 live online in India?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match 3 will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match 3 live broadcast in India?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match 3 will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. For Hindi commentary, fans can watch the match on Sony Sports 3; Sony Sports 4 will provide Tamil and Telugu commentary.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
