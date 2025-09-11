Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 3

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Get key player battles to watch out for ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 third T20I between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, 11 September

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 3
Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan celebrates his team's win over Sri Lanka in the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Hong Kong in a Group B clash on Thursday, September 11 in Abu Dhabi

  • Litton Das vs Ehsan Khan and Babar Hayat vs Mustafizur Rahman headline the key player battles that could shape the contest

  • Tanzid Hasan’s aggressive starts against Ayush Shukla’s swing will be another crucial matchup to watch

Bangladesh are set to launch their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a Group B showdown against Hong Kong on Thursday, September 11, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here’s a look at the key player battles that could define the contest.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong carries very different moods for the two sides. Bangladesh arrive in upbeat form, while Hong Kong are still nursing the wounds of a heavy 94-run defeat to Afghanistan in the tournament opener.

Looking at the BAN vs HKG key stats, Bangladesh seem to have the advantage on paper. But conditions in Abu Dhabi, particularly how the pitch and weather behave – are likely to play a big part in shaping the outcome.

The BAN vs Hong Kong T20I head-to-head record, however, reminds us of the unpredictability of the format. Hong Kong won the only encounter played between the two teams, which makes them a tricky opponent despite their underdog tag.

If we look at the BAN vs HKG preview, one of the biggest factors behind Bangladesh’s rise as a power-hitting T20I side is the emergence of Tanzid Hasan.

Related Content
Related Content

The young opener loves targeting the straight boundaries and often looks for a big shot right from the first over. His opening stand with Mohammad Naim Sheikh could be crucial in giving Bangladesh early momentum.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, will once again rely on Babar Hayat to lead their batting charge. In the tournament opener, he struck three massive sixes in his battling 39, standing firm while wickets tumbled around him. If Hong Kong are to trouble Bangladesh, Hayat’s ability to steady the top order will be crucial.

With Abu Dhabi’s weather and pitch likely to test both sides, these players will be eager to take center stage.

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles

Litton Das Vs Ehsan Khan

Skipper Litton Das has been one of Bangladesh’s most reliable performers, and all eyes will be on how he shapes up in this clash. On the other side, Hong Kong’s seasoned campaigner Ehsan Khan, with 127 wickets in 92 T20I innings, remains their trump card. His duel against Bangladesh’s top order could well decide the tone of the match, but if he fails to strike early, fans might witness a high-scoring contest.

Babar Hayat vs Mustafizur Rahman

Babar Hayat showed his power game in the tournament opener with three sixes, holding the innings together while wickets tumbled around him. But against Bangladesh, he will likely face Mustafizur Rahman’s variations with the new ball and at the death. This battle between Hong Kong’s best batter and Bangladesh’s most seasoned pacer could prove decisive.

Tanzid Hasan vs Ayush Shukla

Young Tanzid Hasan has quickly built a reputation for fearless starts, often looking for boundaries straight down the ground in the powerplay. Hong Kong will rely on Ayush Shukla’s ability to swing the new ball and keep him in check. If Shukla can pin down Tanzid early, Hong Kong will breathe easier, otherwise, Bangladesh could run away with the momentum.

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Hong Kong Squad: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Shahid Wasif, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Martin Coetzee, Ali Hassan

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 2: IND Thrash UAE By Nine Wickets In Record-breaking Opener

  2. India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal After Bizarre Run Out

  3. IND Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Stats: India Fly Over Emirates In Massive Win - Record Check

  4. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das’ Side Eye Strong Star Against Struggling Opponents

  5. SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  3. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Swipe Right, Pay The Price: How Dating Scams Are Catching Men Off Guard In India

  2. Nepal Army Seizes Control over Kathmandu Airport; Airlines Cancel Flights to Kathmandu

  3. 'My Very Good Friend Modi': Trump Signals Warming Ties Amid Trade Negotiations

  4. PM Modi Visits Mandi’s Miracle— 11-Month-Old Baby Girl Who Is Sole Survivor Of Flood-hit Seraj family

  5. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  2. Nepal Army Seizes Control over Kathmandu Airport; Airlines Cancel Flights to Kathmandu

  3. 'My Very Good Friend Modi': Trump Signals Warming Ties Amid Trade Negotiations

  4. Russian Glide Bomb Kills At Least 24 in Ukraine, Poland on High Alert

  5. US Condemns Israel’s Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar, Warns It Threatens Peace Efforts

Latest Stories

  1. Umar Khalid Moves SC After HC Denies Bail In Riots Conspiracy Case

  2. Who Is Gout Gout? 17-Year-Old Prodigy Drawing Usain Bolt Comparisons Ahead Of World Athletics Championships 2025

  3. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide

  4. India At Women's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Preview: Fixtures, Head To Head, Live Streaming Details

  5. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  6. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  7. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  8. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B