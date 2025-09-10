Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 3: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

On Thursday, September 11, Abu Dhabi is expected to be extremely hot with clear skies. Daytime temperatures could reach 43°C, feeling like 46°C in the sun, with very high UV levels. Winds will blow from the WSW at 13 km/h, gusting up to 32 km/h, and there is no chance of rain or thunderstorms. The scorching heat and bright conditions could make it challenging for players, affecting stamina and ball grip.