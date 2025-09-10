Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 3: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 3: Get Abu Dhabi weather forecast and Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of the third t20I between Bangladesh and Hong Kong on Thursday, September 11

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report
The Hong Kong men's cricket team. Photo: Cricket Hong Kong
Bangladesh start their Asia Cup 2025 journey on Thursday, September 11, when they take on Hong Kong in a Group B fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Get Bangladesh vs Hong Kong weather update and pitch report right here.

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong preview highlights an 8:00 PM IST start, with the Tigers eager to extend their winning run, while Hong Kong look to recover from a crushing 94-run loss to Afghanistan in the tournament opener.

If we look at the BAN vs HKG key stats, Bangladesh appear to have the upper hand, but much will depend on how the Abu Dhabi weather and pitch conditions influence the contest.

According to the BAN vs Hong Kong T20I head-to-head, Hong Kong won the only match played between the two sides, so they cannot be written off entirely in this contest.

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 3: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

On Thursday, September 11, Abu Dhabi is expected to be extremely hot with clear skies. Daytime temperatures could reach 43°C, feeling like 46°C in the sun, with very high UV levels. Winds will blow from the WSW at 13 km/h, gusting up to 32 km/h, and there is no chance of rain or thunderstorms. The scorching heat and bright conditions could make it challenging for players, affecting stamina and ball grip.

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 3: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi offers good batting conditions, with the average first-innings score in the last 10 matches around 176. Pacers have claimed 82% of wickets, making the fast bowlers key even on a batting-friendly surface. Teams winning the toss often prefer to chase, as seen in Afghanistan’s 189-run target against Hong Kong.

Dew tends to appear early, but strong attacks can defend totals. With daytime temperatures near 40°C and little drop after sunset, conditions will remain hot throughout the match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

