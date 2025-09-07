Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I: Series Decider Set For Thrilling Finish

After an enthralling second T20I where Zimbabwe leveled the series with a historic five-wicket win, the stage is set for a nail-biting decider at the Harare Sports Club. Photo: X/OfficialSLC

After an enthralling second T20I where Zimbabwe leveled the series with a historic five-wicket win, the stage is set for a nail-biting decider at the Harare Sports Club. Photo: X/OfficialSLC