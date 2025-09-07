Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I: Series Decider Set For Thrilling Finish

Hello and Welcome to the live score coverage of the 3rd T20I between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.
After an enthralling second T20I where Zimbabwe leveled the series with a historic five-wicket win, the stage is set for a nail-biting decider at the Harare Sports Club. Both sides will be desperate to claim the series as a morale booster ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup. Zimbabwe showed strong character in their last outing, led by impactful performances from Brad Evans, Sikandar Raza, and Blessing Muzarabani, while Sri Lanka will look to regroup and have their captain Dasun Shanaka lead the charge. The pitch is expected to offer assistance to both pacers and spinners, promising an intriguing contest between bat and ball.
Sri Lanka is likely to field an unchanged lineup given their early struggles and the need for consistency, while Zimbabwe will aim to maintain the momentum that carried them to victory in the second game. Key players to watch include Brian Bennett and Ryan Burl for Zimbabwe, while Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka will hold responsibility for Sri Lanka’s batting revival. Expect a fast-paced game filled with aggression, tactical bowling, and big hitting as both teams aim to finish the series on a high note.
Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Live Score
Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Full Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Dushan Hemantha, Vishen Halambage, Kamindu Mendis
Zimbabwe: Dion Myers, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams