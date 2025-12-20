Rajdhani Express Hits Elephant Herd in Assam, 8 Killed

In the early hours of Saturday, the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express struck a herd in Assam's Hojai district, killing eight elephants and injuring one, according to a forest official.



According to a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokeswoman, five coaches and the train's engine derailed in the incident, however no passenger casualties were reported.



According to the spokeswoman, the train headed for New Delhi had an accident around 2:17 in the morning.