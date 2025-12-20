Rajdhani Express Hits Elephant Herd in Assam, 8 Killed

The Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express struck a herd in Assam’s Hojai district early Saturday, killing eight elephants and injuring one.
Five coaches and the engine derailed in the accident around 2:17 am, but no passengers were hurt, railway officials said.
Train services on the Jamunamukh–Kampur section were diverted as restoration work began at the site.
In the early hours of Saturday, the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express struck a herd in Assam's Hojai district, killing eight elephants and injuring one, according to a forest official.
According to a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokeswoman, five coaches and the train's engine derailed in the incident, however no passenger casualties were reported.
According to the spokeswoman, the train headed for New Delhi had an accident around 2:17 in the morning.
Suhash Kadam, the divisional forest officer for Nagaon, claimed that the incident occured in the Hojai district's Changjurai area.
Kadam and other forest officials have reached the site.
Trains scheduled to pass through the affected Jamunamukh–Kampur section have been diverted through the UP line, and restoration work is underway, he added.
The Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express connects Mizoram's Sairang (near Aizawl) to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi).