Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Bangladesh will meet Sri Lanka in the fifth match of ongoing Asia Cup
Bangladesh have already won their opening match of the tournament
Sri Lanka play their first game of the competition against Bangladesh
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka face each other in the fifth match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, 13 September, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Charith Asalanka will lead Sri Lanka who begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, while Bangladesh enter the match following a win over Hong Kong in their opening game.
Bangladesh earned a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong where captain Litton Das scored an impressive half-century. Sri Lanka would be a tougher opponent but Das-led Bangladesh will enter the game with confidence.
Check out the three key battles from the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka clash that will play a major role in deciding the outcome.
Litton Das v Dushmantha Chameera
Bangladesh skipper played a captain's innings to lead his side to a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong in their tournament opener. Among the most elegant Bangladesh batters, Das will once again look to lead from front. However, Dushamantha Chameera will be in his way. The tall Sri Lanka pacer can move the ball and pose problems for Das with the new ball. If Chameera can get Das out early, it will be a massive blow to Bangladesh.
Pathum Nissanka v Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Opener Nissanka has easily been among the most improved players not just in Sri Lanka but in entire international scene. He has upped his game and will be the key for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup. Tanzim showed in Bangladesh's opener that he can use the new ball really well.
Towhid Hridoy v Wanindu Hasaranga
Hridoy scored an unbeaten 35 in Bangladesh's win over Hong Kong. He is the best player of spin in the Bangladesh line-up and Sri Lanka's spin attack will be led by Hasaranga, The leg-spinning all-rounder's stocks have been on a fall in recent times but he is a wicket-taker and a good start to the tournament will definitely help Sri Lanka to have a good run. Hridoy vs Hasranga will definitely decide which team wins the middle overs.