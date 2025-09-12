Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

File Photo: Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

File Photo: Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)