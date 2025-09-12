Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Check out the three key battles from the BAN v SL clash that will play a major role in deciding the outcome

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
File Photo: Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh will meet Sri Lanka in the fifth match of ongoing Asia Cup

  • Bangladesh have already won their opening match of the tournament

  • Sri Lanka play their first game of the competition against Bangladesh

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka face each other in the fifth match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, 13 September, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Charith Asalanka will lead Sri Lanka who begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, while Bangladesh enter the match following a win over Hong Kong in their opening game.

Bangladesh earned a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong where captain Litton Das scored an impressive half-century. Sri Lanka would be a tougher opponent but Das-led Bangladesh will enter the game with confidence.

Check out the three key battles from the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka clash that will play a major role in deciding the outcome.

Litton Das v Dushmantha Chameera

Bangladesh skipper played a captain's innings to lead his side to a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong in their tournament opener. Among the most elegant Bangladesh batters, Das will once again look to lead from front. However, Dushamantha Chameera will be in his way. The tall Sri Lanka pacer can move the ball and pose problems for Das with the new ball. If Chameera can get Das out early, it will be a massive blow to Bangladesh.

Related Content
Related Content

Pathum Nissanka v Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Opener Nissanka has easily been among the most improved players not just in Sri Lanka but in entire international scene. He has upped his game and will be the key for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup. Tanzim showed in Bangladesh's opener that he can use the new ball really well.

Towhid Hridoy v Wanindu Hasaranga

Hridoy scored an unbeaten 35 in Bangladesh's win over Hong Kong. He is the best player of spin in the Bangladesh line-up and Sri Lanka's spin attack will be led by Hasaranga, The leg-spinning all-rounder's stocks have been on a fall in recent times but he is a wicket-taker and a good start to the tournament will definitely help Sri Lanka to have a good run. Hridoy vs Hasranga will definitely decide which team wins the middle overs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: No Haris Rauf As PAK Opt To Bat First

  2. Duleep Trophy Final 2025: Rajat Patidar And Yash Rathod Tons Give Central Zone Big Advantage Over South Zone After Day 2

  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: BAN Vs SL T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  4. Matthew Hayden Makes Bold ‘Walk Nude’ Bet On Joe Root In Ashes 2025-26

  5. Shubman Gill: India’s Test Skipper Names His Biggest Idols, Moment He Thought Cricket Was It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  3. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  2. Assam Student Protest Over ST Status Sparks Police Crackdown, CM Orders Probe

  3. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  4. ED Raids Multiple States In Alleged Rs 650 Crore Fake ITC Case

  5. Governors’ Delay In Clearing Bills Under Supreme Court Lens As Bench Weighs Constitutional Boundaries

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  2. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

  3. US, China, And The New Multipolar World Order

  4. How Will India Deal With Trump Tariffs?

  5. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Heavy Rain Alert in West Bengal: IMD Issues Warnings Across North and South Regions

  3. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  4. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  5. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  6. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  7. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  8. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar