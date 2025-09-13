Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Shock Bangladesh With Two Wickets In First Two Overs Without Any Runs Conceded

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are clashing against each other in the 5th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Shock Bangladesh With Two Wickets In First Two Overs
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Shock Bangladesh With Two Wickets In First Two Overs Without Any Runs Conceded | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Sri Lanka and Bangladesh clash against each other in Asia Cup 2025 5th match

  • Bangladesh lose two wickets on zero runs after first two overs

  • This was the seventh instance in T20Is where the first two overs of an innings went wicket-maiden

The 5th match of the Asia Cup 2025 is being played between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 13. Sri Lanka opted to bowl first after winning the toss. This is Bangladesh's second match of the tournament while Sri Lanka are playing their first match.

And the Island Nation made a great start in the match. In the first over, Nuwan Thushara delivered a perfect wicket-maiden, giving away no runs and dismissing Tanzid Hasan Tamim. In the second over, Dushmantha Chameera carried the momentum and delivered another wicket-maiden, dismissing Parvez Hossain Emon on duck.

Records Made And Broken In Fiery Start

By taking two wickets without conceding a run, the Lankans replicated a feat they had achieved only twice before, against Pakistan in 2012 and against England during the 2014 World Cup. For Bangladesh, however, this was an unwanted first: losing two wickets without scoring a single run at the start of a T20I innings.

Adding to the records, this was also the seventh instance in T20I cricket where the first two overs of an innings went wicket-maiden. Remarkably, it was only the third time a full-member side had managed to achieve this, following West Indies against Zimbabwe in 2010 and Australia against UAE in 2018.

Bangladesh Fight Back After Terrible Start

After a shaky start, losing their first two wickets on zero runs, Bangladesh couldn't really recovered from that. The scoring rate has been quite low. They ended up losing five wickets under 10 overs on just 53 runs.

However, Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain steadied the ship and stitched a 86-run stand for the sixth wicket. They helped the team to post a fighting 139-run total in the first innings, especially during the last two overs, which gave 26 runs to them.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

