Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Asia Cup 2025: Rain Update, Pitch Report And More

Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in Match 5 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Saturday, September 13. Here’s everything you need to know about the BAN vs SL match conditions

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Asia Cup 2025: Rain Update, Pitch Report And More
The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to be dry with some cracks emerging but remains overall run-friendly. Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 at Abu Dhabi.

  • Sunny weather, 37°C, light wind, low chance of rain.

  • Dry, run-friendly pitch with short boundary favors batters but the slow pace might have something for the bowlers too.

Bangladesh aim to build on their strong start after defeating Hong Kong, while Sri Lanka look to kick off their campaign with a bang in Abu Dhabi. Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy will carry Bangladesh’s hopes with the bat, while the experienced spin trio of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dunith Wellalage form the core of Sri Lanka’s attack.

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

The weather in Abu Dhabi will be sunny, with temperatures soaring up to 37°C. Humidity will hover around 59%, and wind speeds of 24 km/h are expected. Conditions should remain dry throughout the evening, favoring a good contest.

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to be dry with some cracks emerging but remains overall run-friendly. The shorter boundary on one side should encourage aggressive batting. In the previous match, the surface seemed to assist bowlers, especially spinners, making early breakthroughs crucial. The nature of the wicket might be on the slower side.

Related Content
Related Content

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Full Squads

Bangladesh Squad:
Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

Sri Lanka Squad:
Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Captain Salman Out On First Ball

  2. Duleep Trophy Final 2025: Rajat Patidar And Yash Rathod Tons Give Central Zone Big Advantage Over South Zone After Day 2

  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: BAN Vs SL T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  4. Matthew Hayden Makes Bold ‘Walk Nude’ Bet On Joe Root In Ashes 2025-26

  5. Shubman Gill: India’s Test Skipper Names His Biggest Idols, Moment He Thought Cricket Was It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  3. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  2. Assam Student Protest Over ST Status Sparks Police Crackdown, CM Orders Probe

  3. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  4. ED Raids Multiple States In Alleged Rs 650 Crore Fake ITC Case

  5. Governors’ Delay In Clearing Bills Under Supreme Court Lens As Bench Weighs Constitutional Boundaries

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US, China, And The New Multipolar World Order

  2. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  3. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

  4. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

  5. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Heavy Rain Alert in West Bengal: IMD Issues Warnings Across North and South Regions

  3. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  4. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  5. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  6. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  7. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  8. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar