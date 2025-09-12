Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Asia Cup 2025: Rain Update, Pitch Report And More

Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 at Abu Dhabi.
Sunny weather, 37°C, light wind, low chance of rain.
Dry, run-friendly pitch with short boundary favors batters but the slow pace might have something for the bowlers too.
Bangladesh aim to build on their strong start after defeating Hong Kong, while Sri Lanka look to kick off their campaign with a bang in Abu Dhabi. Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy will carry Bangladesh’s hopes with the bat, while the experienced spin trio of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dunith Wellalage form the core of Sri Lanka’s attack.
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast
The weather in Abu Dhabi will be sunny, with temperatures soaring up to 37°C. Humidity will hover around 59%, and wind speeds of 24 km/h are expected. Conditions should remain dry throughout the evening, favoring a good contest.
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report
The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to be dry with some cracks emerging but remains overall run-friendly. The shorter boundary on one side should encourage aggressive batting. In the previous match, the surface seemed to assist bowlers, especially spinners, making early breakthroughs crucial. The nature of the wicket might be on the slower side.
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Full Squads
Bangladesh Squad:
Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.
Sri Lanka Squad:
Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.