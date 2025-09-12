Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 5 On TV And Online

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Get live streaming info for Asia Cup 2025, fifth t20I between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, to be played on Saturday, 13 September, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 5 On TV And Online
Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan celebrates his team's win over Sri Lanka in the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in Match 5 of Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on 13 September, 8:00 PM IST. Get live streaming info

  • Bangladesh chased 144 in their opener, with Litton Das scoring a half-century for a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong

  • Sri Lanka at Asia Cup 2025 are boosted by Wanindu Hasaranga and rely on spin, lower-order batting, and pacer Dushmantha Chameera

Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in Match 5 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 13 September. Get live streaming details for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka right here.

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka preview shows that BAN have already had the opportunity to adjust to the conditions in Abu Dhabi, which may work in their favor.

In Bangladesh's opening game, they comfortably chased 144, with Litton Das scoring a composed half-century, leading the team to a seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong.

A win against Sri Lanka would boost Bangladesh’s standing in the group, while the Lankans will look to start their campaign strongly.

The return of all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga strengthens both Sri Lanka’s bowling and lower-order batting. Their strategy focuses on controlling the middle overs with spin and finishing strongly, with pacer Dushmantha Chameera expected to make early breakthroughs, making Sri Lanka at Asia Cup 2025 a side to watch closely.

If we look at BAN vs SL head to head, Sri Lanka have the edge with 12 wins, while Bangladesh have emerged victorious on 8 occasions.

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming

When and where will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 clash will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 13 September at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 Live Streaming in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website as well as FanCode.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 Live Telecast on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. Hindi commentary will be available on Sony Sports 3, and Tamil/Telugu commentary on Sony Sports 4.

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka: Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Standby Players: Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Published At:
