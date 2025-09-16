Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 9 On TV And Online

Bangladesh face Afghanistan in Match 9 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on September 16. Find out when and where to watch the BAN vs AFG match live on TV and online in India

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live streaming ACC Asia cup 2025 match 9 ban vs afg
Bangladesh's players celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh face Afghanistan in Match 9 of Asia Cup 2025

  • Bangladesh need to win the match in Abu Dhabi to stay in contention

  • The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in Match 9 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Tuesday, September 16. Currently third in Group B, Bangladesh need to win against a high-flying Afghan side to keep themselves in contention for the Super 4.

The Bengal Tigers began their Asia Cup campaign with a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong, chasing down a target of 144 with 14 balls to spare. Captain Litton Das was the player of the match, scoring 59 off 39 to give his side a winning start.

However, in the next match against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh suffered a reality check, being handed a six-wicket defeat. A two-wicket spell from Wanindu Hasaranga restricted Bangladesh to just 139/5, and Pathum Nissanka’s well-timed 50 sealed the win for Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, won their opening match against Hong Kong by 94 runs. Sediqullah Atal (73*) and Azmatullah Omarzai (53) led the Afghans to an 188-run total. In response, Hong Kong could only manage 94/9.

Sri Lanka, with two wins out of two, are top of Group B, and Afghanistan are second, courtesy of a +4.700 net run rate. To remain in contention for the knockouts, Bangladesh have to win today’s match against the formidable Afghan spin attack.

Related Content

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 9 being played?

The Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 9 will be played on Tuesday, 16 September 2025, at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is the Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 9 being played?

The Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 9 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Where to watch the Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 9 live online in India?

The Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 9 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 9 live broadcast in India?

The Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 9 will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. For Hindi commentary, fans can watch the match on Sony Sports 3; Sony Sports 4 will provide Tamil and Telugu commentary.

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 – Full Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
Tags

