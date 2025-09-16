Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In BAN Vs AFG Game

Taskin Ahmed missed the second match of the tournament due to an injury. However, he is likely to be back in the squad for the third match. His new-ball spells will be crucial against the aggressive Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The Bangladeshi pacer has dismissed Gurbaz a few times in previous meetings by using pace and bounce to draw mistakes. But Gurbaz rarely holds back in the powerplay, and if he connects early, he could swing the momentum Afghanistan’s way before Taskin settles into his rhythm.