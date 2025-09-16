Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Litton Das Wins Toss; BAN To Bat First

Bangladesh are up against Afghanistan are up against each other in the 2025 Asia Cup
Bangladesh captain Litton Das has won the toss and has opted to bat first
Taskin Ahmed is back in the Bangladesh Playing XI after missing a game
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first in the ninth match of the ongoing Asia Cup on Tuesday, September 16 in Abu Dhabi. Litton Das and his men have to win this game for sure otherwise they will be knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Rashid Khan's Afghanistan will be looking for a win that will send them to Super 4s.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing XI
Afghanistan Playing XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (wk/c), Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
Full Squads:
Afghanistan Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan
The Bengal Tigers began their Asia Cup campaign with a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong, chasing down a target of 144 with 14 balls to spare. However, in the next match against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh suffered a reality check, being handed a six-wicket defeat.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, won their opening match against Hong Kong by 94 runs. Sediqullah Atal (73*) and Azmatullah Omarzai (53) led the Afghans to an 188-run total. In response, Hong Kong could only manage 94/9.