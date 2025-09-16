Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Litton Das Wins Toss; BAN To Bat First

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Bangladesh captain Litton Das has won the toss and decided to bat first against the Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9
Litton Das participates in a training session | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh are up against Afghanistan are up against each other in the 2025 Asia Cup

  • Bangladesh captain Litton Das has won the toss and has opted to bat first

  • Taskin Ahmed is back in the Bangladesh Playing XI after missing a game

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first in the ninth match of the ongoing Asia Cup on Tuesday, September 16 in Abu Dhabi. Litton Das and his men have to win this game for sure otherwise they will be knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Rashid Khan's Afghanistan will be looking for a win that will send them to Super 4s.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Updates

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing XI

Afghanistan Playing XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (wk/c), Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Full Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Related Content
Related Content

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

The Bengal Tigers began their Asia Cup campaign with a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong, chasing down a target of 144 with 14 balls to spare. However, in the next match against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh suffered a reality check, being handed a six-wicket defeat.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, won their opening match against Hong Kong by 94 runs. Sediqullah Atal (73*) and Azmatullah Omarzai (53) led the Afghans to an 188-run total. In response, Hong Kong could only manage 94/9.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Rashid Khan Strikes; Saif Hassan Departs

  2. Apollo Tyres Bags INR 579 Crore Jersey Deal With Team India After Dream11 Exit

  3. Shahid Afridi Blasts PCB, Criticizes Son-In-Law Shaheen Afridi Post Pakistan’s Defeat To India In Asia Cup 2025

  4. Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win – Report

  5. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  4. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

  5. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  2. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  5. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP