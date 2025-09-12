Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s BAN V HKG Match 3 – Check Results

Bangladesh's Jaker Ali shakes hands with Hong Kong's player after winning the match during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Bangladesh's Jaker Ali shakes hands with Hong Kong's player after winning the match during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair