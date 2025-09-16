Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Bengal Tigers Face Afghan Spin Challenge In Must-Win Clash

Bangladesh must win against Afghanistan to stay in the Asia Cup 2025
Afghanistan lead with a strong spin attack led by Rashid Khan
Bangladesh's batting faltered in recent matches
The match is on September 16 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
A stumbling Bangladesh cricket team will face a stern spin test against Afghanistan in a 'do-or-die' Group B fixture during the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, September 16. Litton Das's side must secure victory to remain in the tournament. Afghanistan present a significant challenge with its potent spin attack and strong form, making this a vital encounter for the Bengal Tigers.
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be live-streamed in India from 8:00 PM IST.
Bangladesh began their campaign positively, securing a commanding seven-wicket victory against Hong Kong. However, their momentum faltered with a heavy six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka, leaving them third on the points table.
Afghanistan comfortably lead on net run rate with 4.700, while Sri Lanka occupies second place with 2.595. Bangladesh’s net run rate stands at -0.650, and they must win their final Group B match to stay alive in the Asia Cup tournament.
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan: Challenges And Strengths
Bangladesh's batting, however, remains a big concern. Against Sri Lanka, the top order failed miserably before Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain salvaged the innings with an unbeaten 86-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Once again, the spotlight will be on skipper Litton Das, who struck a half-century against Hong Kong, to deliver runs at the top of the order.
Afghanistan present a formidable opposition. Their potent spin attack features captain Rashid Khan, veteran Mohammad Nabi, left-arm sensation Noor Ahmad, and the emerging AM Ghazanfar. This combination is tailor-made for the prevailing conditions. Afghanistan carry confidence from a recent victory over Pakistan and two wins against the UAE in the T20I tri-series.
They started their Asia Cup campaign with a 94-run thrashing of Hong Kong. Not only do they possess a versatile bowling attack, but their batting line-up also blends destructive power with classical poise. Such is their depth that they rotated half their side in a dead rubber against the UAE before the tri-series final and still emerged victorious.
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Squads
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
(With PTI Inputs)