Bangladesh's Jaker Ali shakes hands with Hong Kong's player after winning the match during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Litton Das celebrates his fifty runs with Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Litton Das celebrates his fifty runs during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Litton Das during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Hong Kong's player celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Parvez Hossain Emon during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Hong Kong's Nizakat Khan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Hong Kong's Zeeshan Ali plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's cricket players and Hong Kong's cricket players stand for their national anthem during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.