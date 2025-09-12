Cricket

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Skipper Litton Das' Fighting Knock of 59 Helps Tigers Win By 7-wickets

Bangladesh opened their Asia Cup T20 2025 campaign with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Hong Kong, chasing down 144 with 14 balls to spare. After their bowlers kept Hong Kong to 143/7 despite a steady 42 from Nizakat Khan, the chase was anchored by skipper Litton Das, who struck a fluent 59 off 39 balls and shared a 95-run stand with Towhid Hridoy (35*). Early strikes from Ayush Shukla and Ateeq Iqbal gave Hong Kong brief hope, but the target was never enough as Bangladesh sealed their first points of the tournament while Hong Kong slumped to their second straight defeat.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Ban Vs HK Asia Cup Cricket 2025, T20 Match 3 photos_Jaker Ali
Asia Cup 2025, Match 3: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Bangladesh's Jaker Ali shakes hands with Hong Kong's player after winning the match during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ban Vs HK Asia Cup Cricket 2025, T20 Match 3 photos_Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy
Asia Cup 2025, Match 3: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Bangladesh's Litton Das celebrates his fifty runs with Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ban Vs HK Asia Cup Cricket 2025, T20 Match 3 photos_Litton Das
Asia Cup 2025, Match 3: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Bangladesh's Litton Das celebrates his fifty runs during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ban Vs HK Asia Cup Cricket 2025, T20 Match 3 photos_ Litton Das
Asia Cup 2025, Match 3: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Bangladesh's Litton Das during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ban Vs HK Asia Cup Cricket 2025, T20 Match 3 photos_Towhid Hridoy
Asia Cup 2025, Match 3: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ban Vs HK Asia Cup Cricket 2025, T20 Match 3 photos
Asia Cup 2025, Match 3: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Hong Kong's player celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Parvez Hossain Emon during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ban Vs HK Asia Cup Cricket 2025, T20 Match 3 photos_Nizakat Khan
Asia Cup 2025, Match 3: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Hong Kong's Nizakat Khan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ban Vs HK Asia Cup Cricket 2025, T20 Match 3 photos_Zeeshan Ali
Asia Cup 2025, Match 3: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Hong Kong's Zeeshan Ali plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ban Vs HK Asia Cup Cricket 2025, T20 Match 3 photos_Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Asia Cup 2025, Match 3: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ban Vs HK Asia Cup Cricket 2025, T20 Match 3 photos_1
Asia Cup 2025, Match 3: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Bangladesh's cricket players and Hong Kong's cricket players stand for their national anthem during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

