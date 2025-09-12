Cricket

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Skipper Litton Das' Fighting Knock of 59 Helps Tigers Win By 7-wickets

Bangladesh opened their Asia Cup T20 2025 campaign with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Hong Kong, chasing down 144 with 14 balls to spare. After their bowlers kept Hong Kong to 143/7 despite a steady 42 from Nizakat Khan, the chase was anchored by skipper Litton Das, who struck a fluent 59 off 39 balls and shared a 95-run stand with Towhid Hridoy (35*). Early strikes from Ayush Shukla and Ateeq Iqbal gave Hong Kong brief hope, but the target was never enough as Bangladesh sealed their first points of the tournament while Hong Kong slumped to their second straight defeat.