Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s BAN Vs SL Match 5 – Check Results

Pathum Nissanka achieved a milestone by becoming the quickest Sri Lankan to 2,000 T20 runs during Sri Lanka's six-wicket win over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s BAN Vs SL Match 5
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, left, and batting partner Kamil Mishara touch gloves during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 13

  • Pathum Nissanka scored 50 runs to reach 2,000 T20 runs in 68 innings

  • Kamil Mishara contributed 46 not out, supporting Nissanka's innings

  • Bangladesh posted 139 runs, with Shamim Hossain scoring 42 runs

Pathum Nissanka became the quickest Sri Lankan batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs, propelling his team to a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a vital Asia Cup 2025 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Saturday, September 13.

Nissanka skilfully dealt with Bangladesh’s bowlers, smashing 50 runs off just 34 deliveries. This innings not only saw him complete his half-century but also reach the 2,000 T20 runs landmark in just his 68th innings, surpassing Kusal Perera’s previous record of 76 innings. Nissanka’s knock included six boundaries and one maximum.

Sri Lanka comfortably chased down the target of 139, concluding on 140 for four with more than five overs left. His crucial 95-run partnership with Kamil Mishara (46 not out off 32 balls) all but secured the game. Shoriful Islam took a spectacular two-handed catch at deep backward square leg to dismiss Nissanka.

Earlier, Bangladesh conceded a free-hitting opportunity when Mahedi Hassan dropped Mishara on one run, failing to hold a two-handed catch near the 30-metre circle at wide mid-on. Despite Kusal Perera and Dasun Shanaka also losing their wickets quickly attempting aggressive shots, Mishara’s unbeaten contribution ensured Sri Lanka’s victory.

Bangladesh Fightback In Vain

Bangladesh, having beaten Hong Kong by seven wickets in their opening Group B fixture, clawed their way back from a perilous start to post 139 for five after being asked to bat first. Fast bowler Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera’s successive wicket maidens with the new ball accounted for both opening batters early on.

Shamim Hossain (42 runs) and Jaker Ali (41 not out), who faced 61 balls, were instrumental in rebuilding the innings, forging an 86-run unbroken stand.

Wanindu Hasaranga made an impactful return to international cricket, securing figures of two for 25 runs after recovering from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the prior series against Zimbabwe. The leg-spinner nearly dismissed Jaker Ali in his eventful second over, as his sharp googly grazed the off-stump after beating the batter’s defence, but both bails remained in place.

Bangladesh had slumped to 53 for five by the tenth over, with captain Litton Das (28 runs) ultimately trapped leg-before-wicket while trying a reverse sweep against Hasaranga. Chameera delivered several impressive yorkers during the death overs, finishing with identical figures of one for 17 runs from four overs, matching Thushara's economy.

Matheesha Pathirana was Sri Lanka’s only expensive bowler, conceding 42 runs without taking a wicket. Shamim Hossain struck Bangladesh's solitary maximum off Pathirana, a powerful shot over midwicket.

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Scorecard

Bangladesh 139/5 (20 ov) – Jaker Ali 41*, Shamim Hossain 42*; Hasaranga 4-0-25-2, Thushara 4-1-17-1.

Sri Lanka 140/4 (14.4 ov) – Nissanka 50, Mishara 46*; Mahedi 4-0-29-2, Tanzim 3-0-23-1.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
