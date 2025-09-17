Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Rashid Khan’s Side Chase Super 4 Spot Against Unbeaten Lankans

Afghanistan face Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 on September 18
Afghanistan need a win to qualify for Super 4s
Sri Lanka aim for batting improvement against spin
Afghanistan meet Sri Lanka in a critical Asia Cup 2025 Group B fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Thursday, September 18. This 'must-win' encounter will decide which team advances to the Super 4 stage. Afghanistan require a victory to stay in contention for qualification, with both cricketing nations facing high stakes as they vie for advancement.
Afghanistan's Path To Super 4s
After their eight-run loss to Bangladesh, Afghanistan need to show more flair and freedom against a formidable Sri Lankan side to enter the Super Fours. A victory for Afghanistan would leave them, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh level on four points. Afghanistan, however, hold a superior net run rate of 2.150, compared to Bangladesh's -0.270.
Having reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals, expectations for Rashid Khan's side have markedly increased. This spin-heavy unit is yet to hit top form in the Asia Cup 2025, especially with the bat. Afghanistan were expected to chase 155 runs against Bangladesh on Tuesday night, but got themselves into a hole from which they never recovered.
A visibly disappointed Rashid Khan remarked after that defeat, "We haven't played the type of cricket we are famous for – attacking cricket. We let a lot of pressure build on ourselves." He conceded, "The way we came back with the ball to restrict them under 160 was special, but with the batting we played some irresponsible shots."
"In T20 sometimes the opposition take the game away in the first six overs, but then you have to come back," he added.
Sri Lanka Seek Batting Improvement
Sri Lanka, winners of both their prior games, also hope for a better batting display. They found themselves in a precarious situation against Hong Kong, but managed to win by seven wickets.
Captain Charith Asalanka conceded that his team must be much more professional when facing a wounded Afghanistan, saying, "We are professionals and we have to do much better."
While Afghanistan's star spinners will present a formidable challenge to Sri Lankan batters, Sri Lanka's players will also need to find a way to play mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been stellar thus far.
Sri Lankan top-order batters, comprising Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kamil Mishara, appear in good form. Mendis is yet to set the stage on fire, and he will be itching to do that on Thursday night to secure his team's place in the Super Fours.
Afghanistan's unit has consistently shown strong performance in spin bowling. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, depends on Wanindu Hasaranga's form; his bowling will prove vital against the Afghanistan batters. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch could offer assistance to spinners.
Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Squads
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.
