Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s SL Vs HK Match 8 – Check Result

Sri Lanka won by four wickets against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025
Pathum Nissanka scored 68 runs, leading Sri Lanka's chase
Wanindu Hasaranga added a vital 20 runs late in the innings
Hong Kong's Nizakat Khan top-scored with an unbeaten 52
Sri Lanka notched their second successive Asia Cup cricket victory on Monday, September 15, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, securing a nervy four-wicket win against a spirited Hong Kong team. Opening batter Pathum Nissanka's second straight half-century and Wanindu Hasaranga's late 20-run cameo were pivotal as Sri Lanka made 153-6 seven balls to spare, effectively chasing Hong Kong’s 149-4 total.
Sri Lanka posted 153-6 with seven balls to spare, diligently chasing Hong Kong's total of 149-4. Opening batter Pathum Nissanka scored 68 runs, following his 50 against Bangladesh. Nissanka's second straight half-century provided a strong foundation for the chase.
Hasaranga Rescues Sri Lanka's Innings
Nissanka's run out in the 16th over saw Sri Lanka's middle-order collapse, as the team lost four wickets for eight runs. Sri Lanka slumped to 127-6, creating a tense situation. However, Wanindu Hasaranga deprived Hong Kong of an upset victory with his nine-ball 20, which notably included two fours and a straight six.
Nizakat Khan led Hong Kong's innings with an unbeaten 52 off 38 balls, while opener Anshuman Rath contributed 48 runs off 46 balls. Rath and Nizakat added 61 runs for the third wicket. Sri Lanka's spinners, Maheesh Theekhshana (0-22) and Wanindu Hasaranga (1-27), effectively restricted Hong Kong and did not allow them to accelerate in the middle overs.
Dushmantha Chameera (2-29) dismissed Rath in his return spell when Rath holed out at deep midwicket while attempting to accelerate. Hong Kong skipper Yasim Murtaza also made an impact, taking 2-37. Earlier on Monday, the United Arab Emirates beat tournament first-timer Oman by 42 runs in another big match.
(With AP Inputs)