Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 5th T20 Tri-Nation Series: Maheesh Theekshana's Double-Strike Puts ZIM On Backfoot

Hello and welcome to all of you to the live coverage of the 5th T20I of the Tri-series between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Pakistan, after winning all three matches, have already qualified for the finals. Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are now vying for the remaining spot in the finals. While it is a must-win game for Sri Lanka and if they lose this match, they will officially be eliminated from the tournament, this match is of equal importance to Zimbabwe as well, as upon losing this match, their fate won't remain in their hands. So, both teams will be desperate to win this match.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Nov 2025, 06:37:58 pm IST Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 5th T20 Tri-Nation Series: 1st Wicket Down! ZIM 5/1 (1) Bowled! Maheesh Theekshana castles Zimbabwe opener Tadiwanashe Marumani on the 5th ball of the match and ZIM lose their 1st wicket. Marumani plays down the wrong line of the ball and loses his wicket doing so.

25 Nov 2025, 06:19:33 pm IST Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 5th T20 Tri-Nation Series: Playing XI Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava

25 Nov 2025, 06:08:27 pm IST Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 5th T20 Tri-Nation Series: Toss Update The news is out! Zimbabwe's skipper Sikandar Raza has won the toss and elected to bat first. He believes that the wicket is going to get tackier as the match progress, so he wants to make full use of the best conditions early on.

25 Nov 2025, 05:57:52 pm IST Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 5th T20 Tri-Nation Series: Squads Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwan Thushara, Pavan Rathnayake Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Graeme Cremer, Dion Myers, Clive Madande, Newman Nyamhuri