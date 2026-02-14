BAN A Women Vs SL A Women Live Streaming, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Both the teams are playing their first match of the tournament
Bangladesh A side will face the Sri Lanka A side in the fourth match of the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on February 14, 2026.
The motive behind the tournament is to bridge the gap between the domestic and international talent of the Asia region. Both teams are a powerhouse of the Asia region and will take this stage as an opportunity to display their skills on a big stage.
We can ascertain the competitiveness of this by the fact that the UAR thumped India in their first match and made a statement that any team can beat the other in this tournament.
Fahima Khatun will lead the young Bangladeshi side, while wicket-keeper Anushka Sanjeevani will take charge of the Sri Lanka A unit.
BAN A Women Vs SL A Women, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update
Bangladesh A women won the toss and elected to bat first.
BAN A Women Vs SL A Women, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka A Women: Anushka Sanjeewani(w/c), Sanjana Kavindi, Hansima Karunaratne, Sathya Sandeepani, Ama Kanchana, Malsha Shehani, Shashini Gimhani, Sachini Nisansala, Chethana Vimukthi, Mithali Bandara, Yasanthi Nimanthika
Bangladesh A Women: Shamima Sultana(w), Ishma Tanjim, Sarmin Sultana, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Taj Nehar, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun(c), Jannatul Ferdus, Farjana Easmin, Shorifa Khatun, Sanjida Akter Meghla
BAN A Women Vs SL A Women, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Streaming Details
In India you can watch the live telecast the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 1 HD, Ten 3, Ten 3 HD, Ten 4 Tamil, and Ten 4 Telugu. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.