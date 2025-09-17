Varun Chakaravarthy Overtakes Rashid Khan To Lead ICC T20 Bowling Rankings

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy climbs to No.1 in the ICC T20 Bowlers' Rankings 2025, surpassing Rashid Khan. He becomes the third Indian after Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal to achieve this historic feat

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
  • Varun Chakaravarthy rises to No.1 in ICC T20I Bowling Rankings, only the third Indian to do so

  • Suryakumar Yadav continues as the top-ranked T20I batter globally

  • Indian men’s and women’s players showcase dominance across ICC T20I rankings

Varun Chakaravarthy, India’s mystery spinner, has achieved a career-defining milestone by rising to the top of the ICC T20 Bowlers' Rankings for the very first time. This remarkable feat makes him only the third Indian bowler to hold the No.1 position, joining the elite company of Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The 34-year-old’s rise has been powered by consistent wicket-taking spells and his ability to bamboozle batters with variations in pace and flight. Surpassing world-class names like Rashid Khan, Chakaravarthy’s achievement underlines his growing influence in T20 cricket and highlights India’s depth in spin bowling ahead of major global tournaments.

Varun Chakaravarthy's Brilliant Form In Asia Cup 2025

His recent spells of 1/4 against the UAE and 1/24 in against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia cup 2025. Chakaravarthy, whose previous best was second place in February 2025, displaced New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy, who had held the top position since March.

"India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been rewarded for his consistent form in 2025 by becoming the No.1 ranked bowler on the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings," the ICC said in a statement.

Team India’s All-Round Dominance Reflected in ICC Standings

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made a significant leap, jumping 16 places to 23rd, while spin all-rounder Axar Patel has moved up one place to 12th. Bumrah has also improved his position, rising four spots to 40th. In the all-rounders' rankings, Hardik Pandya continues to hold the top spot, while Abhishek Sharma has climbed four places to 14th.

Abhishek has also consolidated his position at the top of the T20 batting rankings. His explosive innings of 30 off 16 balls against the UAE and 31 off 13 against Pakistan have helped him achieve a career-high 884 rating points. His opening partner Shubman Gill has moved up four places to 39th. However, Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav have slipped in the rankings.

Tilak is down two spots to fourth, while Suryakumar has dropped one position to seventh. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was not included in the Asia Cup squad, has also fallen two places to 13th.

With PTI Inputs

