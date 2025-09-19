India Vs Oman Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: IND To Bat First Against OMA - Check Playing XIs

India look to wrap up their group stage with a clash against Oman in Abu Dhabi
With a Super 4 spot secured, the focus is on batting practice before Pakistan
Toss update: India have won the toss and opted to bat
India will wrap up their group stage campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 with a clash against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday. With their Super 4 spot already confirmed, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side enters this contest without pressure, using it as an opportunity to sharpen skills and prepare for the more demanding matches ahead.
The focus for India will be on giving their batters quality time in the middle before Sunday’s high-voltage rematch against Pakistan. Having eased through two straightforward chases earlier in the tournament, they will look to fine-tune their approach at the crease, ensuring the line-up is in rhythm for the business end of the competition.
Fans can catch the India vs Oman live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, while TV coverage will be available on Sony Sports channels.
Oman have endured a poor campaign so far, dismissed for 67 and 130 in their two defeats, and now face the daunting challenge of India’s versatile bowling attack. IND vs OMA head to head clearly highlights the gulf in quality, with India favourites to dominate, though the match could also see Gautam Gambhir rotate his bowlers and rest a few key names ahead of the Super 4 stage.
India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Toss Update
India have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Oman.
India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Playing XIs
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav
Oman (Playing XI): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi
India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Squads
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
Oman Squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf