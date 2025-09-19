India Vs Oman Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: IND To Bat First Against OMA - Check Playing XIs

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Get toss update, playing XIs and ball-by-ball commentary for Asia Cup 2025 12th T20I as India face Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on September 19

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Oman T20I Asia Cup Match IND vs OMA Toss Update Ball by ball commentary Updates:
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right celebrates with batting partner Shivam Dube after their win in the Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • India look to wrap up their group stage with a clash against Oman in Abu Dhabi

  • With a Super 4 spot secured, the focus is on batting practice before Pakistan

  • Toss update: India have won the toss and opted to bat

India will wrap up their group stage campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 with a clash against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday. With their Super 4 spot already confirmed, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side enters this contest without pressure, using it as an opportunity to sharpen skills and prepare for the more demanding matches ahead.

The focus for India will be on giving their batters quality time in the middle before Sunday’s high-voltage rematch against Pakistan. Having eased through two straightforward chases earlier in the tournament, they will look to fine-tune their approach at the crease, ensuring the line-up is in rhythm for the business end of the competition.

India will take on Oman in their final group game of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. With their Super 4 spot already secured, the focus will be on giving batters time in the middle, as Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and skipper Suryakumar Yadav look to get runs before the high-pressure clash against Pakistan.

Fans can catch the India vs Oman live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, while TV coverage will be available on Sony Sports channels.

Oman have endured a poor campaign so far, dismissed for 67 and 130 in their two defeats, and now face the daunting challenge of India’s versatile bowling attack. IND vs OMA head to head clearly highlights the gulf in quality, with India favourites to dominate, though the match could also see Gautam Gambhir rotate his bowlers and rest a few key names ahead of the Super 4 stage.

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Blog.

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Toss Update

India have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Oman.

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman (Playing XI): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Oman Squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
