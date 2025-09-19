India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Here's Why Captain Suryakumar Yadav Demoted Himself To Number 11

With this being India's last match before Super Fours, the batting order was deliberately shuffled: Sanju Samson was given his preferred No.3 slot, while Axar Patel was promoted to bat ahead of specialist left-hander Tilak Varma and batting all-rounder Shivam Dube

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Suryakumar Yadav Number 11 demotion reason
Captain Suryakumar Yadav gives autographs to young fans during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: AP
  • Skipper Suryakumar Yadav promotes Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav ahead of himself

  • India finish with 188 for eight in 20 overs

  • Sanju Samson impresses with 45-ball 56

Seeking to give all playing members a batting stint in the middle, India captain Suryakumar Yadav demoted himself all the way down to number 11 in the order during the team's final Asia Cup 2025 Group A match in Abu Dhabi on Friday (September 19, 2025).

Sanju Samson scored 56 off 45 balls as India posted a total of 188 for eight. Though the Men In Blue would have hoped to score in excess of 200 when they set out to bat, it was still the joint-highest total in this Asia Cup edition, along with Afghanistan’s score against Hong Kong in the tournament opener.

Samson’s Crucial Knock And Batting Order Strategy

Samson made effective use of his much-needed time at the crease. With vice-captain Shubman Gill dismissed cheaply, the team needed a right-hander in the one-drop slot.

Accordingly, Samson was promoted to bat in the top three. Although his innings was not the smoothest on a slightly slowish track, the three fours and three sixes he hit would certainly boost his confidence ahead of the busy week.

Of all his big hits, the first maximum off left-arm seamer Shah Faisal—a pick-up shot over widish long-on—stood out, even though his lack of recent match time was evident as he struggled to get going initially.

Middle-Order Contributions And Tactical Adjustments

Tilak Varma, coming in at number seven, made a brisk impact with 29 off 18 balls, further propping up India’s score. The team’s plan was clear: bat first and utilise all 20 overs so that their middle order could gain ample match practice before the Super 4s clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

The batting order was deliberately shuffled: Samson was given his preferred slot, while Axar was promoted to bat ahead of specialist left-hander Tilak Varma and batting all-rounder Shivam Dube, who managed five runs.

Skipper Suryakumar pushed himself down to number 11, promoting Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana ahead of himself and giving Hardik Pandya a chance to attack. However, Pandya was run out at the non-striker’s end after a straight drive from Samson deflected off the bowler’s hands onto the stumps.

Lower-Order Finishes And Key Partnerships

Left-handed Axar played his role to perfection by increasing the scoring rate and maintaining the momentum set by Abhishek Sharma. Sharma struck a whirlwind 38 off 15 balls—his third consecutive score of 30 or more—adding to his impressive tournament form. Toward the end of the innings, Harshit Rana contributed an unbeaten 13 and sealed the total by hitting a six off the last ball.

While Gill’s low score is not seen as a major concern, team management will be keen to see one of their best batters fire in the tournament's crucial closing stages.

(With PTI inputs)

