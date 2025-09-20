Aamir Kaleem, 43, became the oldest to score a T20I fifty against a full-member nation, scoring 64 and taking 2/31
Oman posted 167, their second-highest total against a full-member side, including a 93-run partnership
India won by 21 runs in the 12th T20I of Asia Cup 2025
Oman put up a strong fight against T20 world champions India, with Aamir Kaleem standing out with both bat and ball. Despite their spirited performance, India clinched a 21-run victory in the 12th T20I of Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, 19 September, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Kaleem was the highlight of IND vs OMA clash with a brilliant all-round display, scoring 64 off 46 balls and picking up 2/31 in three overs. At 43 years and 303 days, he became the oldest cricketer to hit a T20I fifty against a full-member nation, etching his name into multiple record books.
Chasing 189, Kaleem scored 64 off 46 balls, including seven boundaries and two sixes. He initially combined with captain Jatindar Singh for a 56-run partnership and then turned the tide with a 93-run stand alongside Hammad Mirza for the second wicket, leaving the Men in Blue stunned.
Oldest To Score 50-Plus In T20 Asia Cup
43y 303d - Aamir Kaleem (64) vs IND, Abu Dhabi, 2025*
40y 260d - Mohammad Nabi (60) vs SL, Abu Dhabi, 2025
39y 142d - T Dilshan (75*) vs PAK, Mirpur, 2016
50-Plus Scores For Oman Vs Full-Member Team In T20Is
50 (34) – Khawar Ali vs Ireland, Tolerance Oval, 2019
57 (38) – Shoaib Khan vs Ireland, Al Amerat, 2022
64 (46) – Amir Kaleem vs India, Abu Dhabi, 2025*
51 (33) – Hammad Mirza vs India, Abu Dhabi, 2025*
50-Plus Scores By An Associate Batter Vs India In T20Is
50 (48) – Noor Ali Zadran (Afghanistan), Gros Islet, 2010 World Cup
64 (46) – Amir Kaleem (Oman), Abu Dhabi, 2025*
51 (33) – Hammad Mirza (Oman), Abu Dhabi, 2025*
Oman posted their second-highest T20I total against a full-member nation with 167 runs, just short of their 173/9 against Ireland at Al Amerat in 2019.
This score also stands as the second-highest by an Associate team against India, behind Nepal’s 179/9 in the 2023 Asian Games.