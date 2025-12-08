Oman Vs Comoros LIVE Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Red Warriors Seek Revival Against Spirited Les Coelacanthes

Oman Vs Comoros LIVE Score: COM Starting XI
Ahamada, Anziz, Ali, Kari and Tarek; Mohamed, Saindou, Ahmed, Djambae and Hadji; Youssouf
Oman Vs Comoros LIVE Score: OMA Starting XI
Al-Mukhaini, Al-Khamisi, Al-Shaqsy, Rushaidi and Al-Malki; Busaidi, Al-Aghbari, Fawaz, Al-Saadi and Al-Yahmadi.
Oman Vs Comoros LIVE Score: Group B Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Saudi Arabia (A)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+3
|6
|2
|Morocco
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+2
|4
|3
|Oman
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|4
|Comoros (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-4
|0
Oman Vs Comoros LIVE Score: Match Details!
Fixture: Oman Vs Comoros, Group B Matchday 3
Venue: Stadium 974, Qatar
Date: Monday, December 8, 2025
Time: 10:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube channel, Shoof
Oman Vs Comoros LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans and a warm welcome to everyone tuning in for today’s Arab Cup showdown between Oman and Comoros at Stadium 974. The atmosphere is building and the teams are ready to hit the pitch in Group B of the Arab Cup 2025