Oman Vs Comoros LIVE Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Red Warriors Seek Revival Against Spirited Les Coelacanthes

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group B fixture between Oman and Comoros at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on Monday, December 8, 2025. Oman face Comoros in a must-win Group B encounter on December 8, 2025, at Education City Stadium. The Red Warriors currently sit third in the group, behind Morocco national football team and Saudi Arabia national football team, and need all three points to keep knockout hopes alive. Meanwhile, Comoros have lost both their games and are already eliminated, which could prompt them to play with freedom, possibly less pressure. Expect Oman to dominate possession and look to strike early, while Comoros might aim to counter and disrupt, a classic underdog-versus-favourite setup under bright Arab Cup lights.

8 Dec 2025, 09:59:31 pm IST Oman Vs Comoros LIVE Score: COM Starting XI Ahamada, Anziz, Ali, Kari and Tarek; Mohamed, Saindou, Ahmed, Djambae and Hadji; Youssouf

8 Dec 2025, 09:56:52 pm IST Oman Vs Comoros LIVE Score: OMA Starting XI Al-Mukhaini, Al-Khamisi, Al-Shaqsy, Rushaidi and Al-Malki; Busaidi, Al-Aghbari, Fawaz, Al-Saadi and Al-Yahmadi.

8 Dec 2025, 09:39:17 pm IST Oman Vs Comoros LIVE Score: Group B Points Table Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Saudi Arabia (A) 2 2 0 0 +3 6 2 Morocco 2 1 1 0 +2 4 3 Oman 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Comoros (E) 2 0 0 2 -4 0

8 Dec 2025, 09:35:50 pm IST Oman Vs Comoros LIVE Score: Match Details! Fixture: Oman Vs Comoros, Group B Matchday 3

Venue: Stadium 974, Qatar

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube channel, Shoof