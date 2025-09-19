India's 250th T20I Match: Asia Cup 2025 Milestone, Records And Legacy

India's Kuldeep Yadav, second left, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Kuldeep Yadav, second left, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri