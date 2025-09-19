Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets in last Group B match
Rashid Khan's team knocked out of Super Four reckoning
Bangladesh, SL join India, Pakistan in next round of Asia Cup
New battlelines are set in the Asia Cup 2025 with all Super Four teams now confirmed. Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in their final group match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Thursday to become the fourth and final team to seal a spot.
And the four teams that emerged to contest the next round are: Defending and eight-time champions India, two-time winners Pakistan, six-time champions Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.
Which Teams Have Qualified From Group A?
The Suryakumar Yadav-led India, though are yet to play their final group match against Oman on Friday, have already secured qualification thanks to commanding wins over UAE and Pakistan, and a net run rate that cushions any last-minute surprises.
Pakistan, despite a setback against India, progressed with wins over Oman and the UAE. With Oman unlikely to pull off an upset against India, Pakistan are expected to finish second in the group.
Which Teams Have Qualified From Group B?
Sri Lanka topped the table with three wins, including a decisive result against Bangladesh, who themselves edged past Afghanistan to secure the second spot.
Afghanistan, one of the Super Four teams in the previous edition, managed only one win in the campaign, against Hong Kong.
Asia Cup 2025: What Is Super Four, And How Does It Work?
The Super Four format remains straightforward. Each team play the other three once in a round-robin format, with no semi-finals. The top two sides from the Super Four will meet in the final on September 28 in Dubai.
Matches will be held across Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 20 to 26, with India and Pakistan set to renew their rivalry on September 21. The bitter neighbours could potentially face off in the final too, scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.