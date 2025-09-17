Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, Asia Cup: PAK Bat First After Chaotic Build-Up - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan vs UAE toss held after an hour-long delay
Andy Pycroft remains match referee
Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf not playing for Men In Green
United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in the 10th match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International cricket Stadium on Wednesday (September 17).
Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique
The fate of the match hung in uncertainty for several hours, as reports of Pakistan boycotting the clash began surfacing. The game was eventually delayed by an hour as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials deliberated on the matter.
PCB eventually relented, with chairman Mohsin Naqvi posting on X (formerly Twitter): "We have asked the Pakistan team to depart for the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Further details to follow."
The uncertainty stemmed from the fallout of a controversial incident involving match referee Andy Pycroft and the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team, which refused to shake hands with Pakistani players before and after their earlier group clash, citing respect for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and Indian Armed Forces.
The winner of this match will advance to the Super Fours stage alongside India from Group A, who have already qualified with four points from their first two games.
Pakistan Vs UAE Squads
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Salman Mirza.
UAE Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Simranjeet Singh, and Saghir Khan.