PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

Andy Pycroft in limelight after Pakistan's complaint to ICC
Ex-Zimbabwe cricketer continues as match referee despite PCB's protests
Harsha Bhogle among those to react strongly to PCB's volte face
ICC match referee Andy Pycroft has been at the centre of attention and controversy in the last few days, especially with Pakistan creating last-minute drama ahead of their must-win clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Asia Cup.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) alleged that Pycroft acted disparagingly during the handshake controversy involving the Suryakumar Yadav-led India that erupted on Sunday (September 14). The PCB formally requested that Pycroft be removed from officiating the Asia Cup matches.
However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not yield to this demand and decided to retain Pycroft as the match referee, not only for the UAE clash but also for the remainder of the continental event.
PCB threatened to boycott the match initially but later relented, following a one-hour delay to the encounter. PCB issued a statement that said Pycroft "has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team".
The statement added: "Andy Pycroft had barred the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands during their match. The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft's actions.
"Andy Pycroft termed the September 14 incident a result of miscommunication and apologised. The ICC has expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the code of conduct violation that occurred during the September 14 match."
Who Is Andy Pycroft?
Pycroft is a member of the ICC’s Elite Panel and has held this prestigious position since 2009. He is widely regarded as one of the most experienced referees in world cricket.
Before his officiating career, Pycroft has represented Zimbabwe in three Tests and 20 ODIs, scoring 152 and 295 runs respectively. He played 72 first-class matches and 100 List A matches, scoring 4,374 and 2,576 runs respectively there.
His extensive experience as a referee includes officiating in 103 Test matches, 248 ODIs, 184 men’s T20 Internationals, and 21 women’s T20 Internationals.
Previous Controversies, Pakistan Connection
Pycroft has been embroiled in several controversies throughout his career as a match referee. Notably, he was the referee during the infamous sandpaper saga involving Australian players Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft in the 2018 Cape Town Test.
In last year’s Boxing Day Test, he fined Indian captain Virat Kohli for a shoulder barge against Sam Constas. Pycroft also has a long-standing history with the Pakistan team, having been the match referee when Pakistani bowlers Saeed Ajmal and Mohammad Hafeez were reported for suspect bowling actions.
Reactions To Pakistan's Volte Face
PCB's decision to go ahead with the match after first threatening boycott evoked strong reactions from the cricket community. Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle pointed out that issuing an ultimatum you cannot enforce makes one "look weak", referring to Pakistan's sudden shift in stance.
Meanwhile, the official Iceland Cricket X handle posted with its trademark acerbic wit: "Plot twist! In the Pakistani game of poker, they have folded and will now play. Let's see. We wouldn't shake on it until we see it. Money talks and the players walk."
Pakistan need to beat UAE in their final Group A match, if they are to qualify for the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup. If they do advance, the men In Green will again face a clash with India on September 21.