Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan And UAE Super Four Qualification Scenarios Explained

Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Follow live score, match preview, head-to-head record, squads, key players, and Super Four qualification scenarios as both teams battle in a winner-takes-all Group A encounter at Dubai

  • Pakistan and UAE face a winner-takes-all Group A match, with Super Four qualification at stake

  • Pakistan have a perfect T20I record against UAE, holding an advantage in head-to-head

  • Net run rate could be decisive if the match ends in a tie or is washed out, favoring Pakistan (+1.649) over UAE (-2.030)

In a winner-takes-all Asia Cup 2025 group match, minnows United Arab Emirates (UAE) take on former champions Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (September 17). The winners will join India in the Super Four stage from Group A.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India have already secured their spot with two big wins, first over the UAE and then against Pakistan by nine and seven wickets, respectively.

Oman, having lost both their matches to Pakistan and the UAE, are already out of contention. These results left Pakistan and the UAE fighting for the second spot from Group A. As things stand, both teams sit on two points from two games.

With Super Four qualification hanging in the balance, here's a look at the scenarios:

- If Pakistan win, they move to four points and qualify alongside India.

- If the UAE win, they too reach four points and edge Pakistan out.

- If the match ends in a tie or is washed out, both teams will finish on three points, needing net run rate comparison.

Note: Pakistan, with a superior NRR of +1.649), have a significant advantage over the UAE (-2.030) -- meaning, a no-result or tie would favour Pakistan.

Meanwhile, India will look to consolidate their Group A top billing with a win against Oman on Saturday.

Pakistan Vs UAE, T20I Head-To-Head Record

Pakistan have an all-win record against the UAE in T20Is, three in three. The two teams clashed for the first time in this format in February 2016, with Pakistan winning that Asia Cup fixture by seven wickets. They met twice at the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025, and Pakistan won both by 31 runs.

Pakistan players react after their loss in the Asia Cup cricket match against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Aim To Bounce From India Thrashing Against Tricky UAE

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan Vs UAE Squads

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Salman Mirza.

UAE Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Simranjeet Singh, and Saghir Khan.

Published At:
