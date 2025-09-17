Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Aim To Bounce From India Thrashing Against Tricky UAE

Pakistan must overcome off-field controversies and on-field weaknesses as they prepare for a must-win Asia Cup 2025 match against United Arab Emirates in Dubai on September 17

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates Preview, Asia Cup 2025 PAK vs UAE Dubai
Pakistan players react after their loss in the Asia Cup cricket match against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan face United Arab Emirates in Dubai on September 17

  • Pakistan's fate in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 hinges on UAE match

  • Pakistan hold one win and one defeat in group stage

Wedged between their own shortcomings and external distractions, Pakistan must lift their game by several notches to tame a tricky UAE side in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A encounter on Wednesday, September 17, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan face both external and internal pressures, and their journey to the Super 4s depends entirely on the outcome of this upcoming fixture.

Off-Field, On-Field Challenges For Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sought match referee Andy Pycroft's removal following the "no handshake row" against India on Monday. Reports in Pakistani media indicate the country threatened to pull out of the tournament if the Zimbabwean official was not expelled.

As of now, Pycroft is scheduled to officiate Pakistan’s final league game of the tournament as the match referee. While this move remains largely administrative and seems unlikely to materialise, players may find it challenging to ignore the surrounding noise.

Beyond administrative issues, Pakistan must address more pressing on-field concerns. Pakistan hold one win and one defeat from two matches, placing them second in Group A with two points, ahead of UAE (two points) on net run rate: +1.64 against -2.03. A slip-up here would lead to their early tournament exit.

The seven-wicket thrashing against India revealed a certain brittleness in this Pakistan side. After hammering minnows Oman by 93 runs, world champions India taught Pakistan a lesson in the modern T20 game. Pakistan batters found no answers to the guile of Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, who shared five wickets. Varun Chakravarthy also had them in a knot.

Related Content
Related Content

This outing underlined the need for Pakistan's emerging prospects, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Hasan Nawaz, to raise their game against a top-quality opponent. The UAE match offers them a solid opportunity to find their mojo to take their side to the Super 4s, as India has already qualified from this group.

PAK Vs UAE: Opposition Analysis

Similarly, Pakistan bowlers struggled against the aggression and skills of Indian batters. Abhishek Sharma took Shaheen Shah Afridi to the cleaners before captain Suryakumar Yadav applied the finishing touches with a customary flourish.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed performed reasonably well, but Mohammad Nawaz, whom coach Mike Hesson once touted as the world's best spinner, and Sufiyan Muqeem will have to find a higher gear in this match.

While the UAE is certainly not India in cricketing terms, they can spring a surprise on their day. They recovered from their shellacking against India with a facile 42-run win over Oman. UAE batters such as captain Mohammed Waseem and Alishan Sharafu are well-versed in the T20 format. They will be eager to prey on a distracted Pakistan unit.

UAE's bowling attack features experienced Junaid Siddique, who can be quite lively, and the parsimonious left-arm spinner Haider Ali. Still, he will require more support from fellow tweakers Dhruv Parashar and Harshit Kaushik.

Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Cancel Pre-match Press Conference Ahead Of UAE Tie

  2. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Tigers Keep Campaign Alive With 8-Run Win

  3. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In PAK Vs UAE Game

  4. Rahul Gandhi 'Darling' Of Pakistan: Shahid Afridi's Comments Trigger Political Row

  5. Apollo Tyres Bags INR 579 Crore Jersey Deal With Team India After Dream11 Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  3. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. UN Report Alleges Genocide in Gaza, Names Netanyahu and Israeli Officials

  3. Zelenskyy Calls for Joint European Air Defence After Russian Missile Attacks on Ukraine

  4. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  5. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP