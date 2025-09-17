Pakistan Vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 10: Virtual Knockout Starts At 8:00 PM IST, Stay Tuned

Pakistan Vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 10 | Photo: X/EmiratesCricket

Pakistan will face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a high-stakes Group A clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 17, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner of this match will advance to the Super 4 stage, keeping alive hopes of a potential rematch against India on Sunday. After suffering a heavy defeat to India in their previous outing, Pakistan will be eager to bounce back and secure a crucial victory. While fans are anticipating another classic India-Pakistan showdown, Pakistan’s inconsistent record in ACC and ICC tournaments, including last year’s surprising T20 World Cup loss to the USA, serves as a reminder that nothing can be taken for granted. UAE will look to cause an upset.

LIVE UPDATES