Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

What began as a routine seven-wicket victory for India over Pakistan turned into an unsavoury episode as PCB took exception to Suryakumar Yadav's men not shaking hands, and kept seeking match referee Andy Pycroft's removal

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha shares team list with match referee Andy Pycroft at the toss before the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan threaten to boycott match against UAE

  • Eventually take field after match is delayed by an hour

  • PCB state that match referee Andy Pycroft apologized to PAK manager and captain

The Pakistan vs UAE Group A match at the Asia Cup 2025 is finally underway in Dubai on September 17, following hours of uncertainty.

The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan, humbled and humiliated by India, needed a win against the United Arab Emirates to qualify for the Super Fours from the group, alongside India.

However, the matchday developments took a dramatic turn as the players were told to stay indoors while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) deliberated their grievances with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Pakistan's continued participation was in doubt until just hours before the originally scheduled toss, as tensions escalated over the much-publicised 'no handshake' controversy involving Indian players, questions over match referee Andy Pycroft's role and the subsequent boycott threat from the PCB.

Pakistan ultimately chose to play. And they have been asked to set a target by the UAE.

But before the toss, PCB issued a statement that said Pycroft "has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team". The statement added: "Andy Pycroft had barred the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands during their match. The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft's actions.

Related Content
Related Content

"Andy Pycroft termed the September 14 incident a result of miscommunication and apologised. The ICC has expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the code of conduct violation that occurred during the September 14 match."

India Vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: Timeline Of Events

Here's a look at the timeline of events leading up to this unsavoury episode:

September 14. India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets. Indian players led by captain Suryakumar Yadav skipped the customary handshake, citing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and Indian armed forces who retaliated with Operation Sindoor.

As the Indian camp's action grabbed instant global headlines, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha refused to attend the presentation ceremony.

September 15. The PCB filed a formal complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of instructing their captain to avoid handshakes.

PCB demanded Pycroft's removal from future matches involving Pakistan, while also claiming that the Zimbabwean was acting in concert with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

September 16. The ICC rejected Pakistan’s request, stating Pycroft had followed protocol and that match official appointments were not subject to board influence. PCB responded by threatening to boycott their final group match against the UAE.

September 17. Pakistan cancelled their pre-match press conference and delayed team departure from the hotel. UAE arrived at the stadium as scheduled.

Confusion persisted until evening, until PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, confirmed Pakistan would play.

The match was rescheduled for a 7.30 pm start, local time (9 pm IST), with the toss half an hour before the first ball.

For the record, India officially won the hosting rights, but due to political tensions with Pakistan, the tournament has been shifted to the UAE. The BCCI remains the host, while the ACC oversees the event.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Level 3-Match Series With 102-Run Win

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup: Fakhar Zaman Launches Counter Attack After Early Blows | PAK 39/2 (6)

  3. Ireland Vs England Live Score, 1st T20I: Phil Salt Continues His Assault, Nears Century

  4. India-Pakistan No Handshake Controversy, Asia Cup 2025: PCB Doubles Down On Pycroft Removal Demand - Report

  5. India Vs West Indies Tests: WI Announce 15-Member Test Squad, Roston Chase Named Captain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  4. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. Japan Holds Back On Palestinian Statehood Recognition Amid Diplomatic Pressures

  5. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Level 3-Match Series With 102-Run Win

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing