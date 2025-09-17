Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

Pakistan threaten to boycott match against UAE
Eventually take field after match is delayed by an hour
PCB state that match referee Andy Pycroft apologized to PAK manager and captain
The Pakistan vs UAE Group A match at the Asia Cup 2025 is finally underway in Dubai on September 17, following hours of uncertainty.
The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan, humbled and humiliated by India, needed a win against the United Arab Emirates to qualify for the Super Fours from the group, alongside India.
However, the matchday developments took a dramatic turn as the players were told to stay indoors while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) deliberated their grievances with the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Pakistan's continued participation was in doubt until just hours before the originally scheduled toss, as tensions escalated over the much-publicised 'no handshake' controversy involving Indian players, questions over match referee Andy Pycroft's role and the subsequent boycott threat from the PCB.
But before the toss, PCB issued a statement that said Pycroft "has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team". The statement added: "Andy Pycroft had barred the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands during their match. The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft's actions.
"Andy Pycroft termed the September 14 incident a result of miscommunication and apologised. The ICC has expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the code of conduct violation that occurred during the September 14 match."
India Vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: Timeline Of Events
Here's a look at the timeline of events leading up to this unsavoury episode:
September 14. India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets. Indian players led by captain Suryakumar Yadav skipped the customary handshake, citing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and Indian armed forces who retaliated with Operation Sindoor.
As the Indian camp's action grabbed instant global headlines, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha refused to attend the presentation ceremony.
September 15. The PCB filed a formal complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of instructing their captain to avoid handshakes.
PCB demanded Pycroft's removal from future matches involving Pakistan, while also claiming that the Zimbabwean was acting in concert with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
September 16. The ICC rejected Pakistan’s request, stating Pycroft had followed protocol and that match official appointments were not subject to board influence. PCB responded by threatening to boycott their final group match against the UAE.
September 17. Pakistan cancelled their pre-match press conference and delayed team departure from the hotel. UAE arrived at the stadium as scheduled.
Confusion persisted until evening, until PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, confirmed Pakistan would play.
The match was rescheduled for a 7.30 pm start, local time (9 pm IST), with the toss half an hour before the first ball.
For the record, India officially won the hosting rights, but due to political tensions with Pakistan, the tournament has been shifted to the UAE. The BCCI remains the host, while the ACC oversees the event.