Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Cancel Pre-match Press Conference Ahead Of UAE Tie

Pakistan team failed to show up in the pre-match press conference a day before the Asia Cup 2025 contest ahead of their must-win clash against UAE in Dubai

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Pakistan Team, Asia Cup 2025, AP Photo
Pakistan players react after their loss in the Asia Cup cricket match against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PAK face UAE in a must-win tie in the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday

  • The winner of this match progresses to the Super 4s

  • Pakistan however, opted out of the pre-match press conference of this game

Pakistan face-off United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a do-or-die contest on Wednesday, September 17 as the two sides collide in Group A fixture of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai.

While the fixture has huge bearings of the Group A outcome and the Super 4s, Pakistan are yet to put behind the misery of their defeat to India on Sunday. The Men In Green boycotted their pre-match press conference ahead of their UAE fixture on Tuesday as protest.

Why Pakistan Boycotted UAE Pre-match Presser?

All teams have to attend a pre-match press conference before their Asia Cup 2025 game but the Men In Green decided against it on Tuesday. Salman Ali Agha's men demanded the removal of ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft, who was in-charge of the IND vs PAK game on Sunday.

This came after Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India opted not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, having won the contest by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Pakistan management accused Pycroft of not following the ICC’s Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws that are related to the ICC Spirit of Cricket.

However, it was learned that the International Cricket Council (ICC) turned down Pakistan's demand of removing Pycroft from officiating Asia Cup 2025 matches. The apex cricketing body insisted that there were no proof present as to why the former Zimbabwe cricketer should be removed.

Thus, as a mark of protest, the Pakistan cricket team did not take the pre-match press conference ahead of their fixture against UAE, which could bear serious circumstances from the ACC as well as the ICC.

Published At:
