FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Saudi Arabia Vs UAE Third-Place Match Suspended – Here’s Why

The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 third-place match between Saudi Arabia and the UAE was suspended indefinitely due to lightning storms at the Khalifa International Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Saudi Arabia Vs UAE Third-Place Match Suspended – Here’s Why
Saudi Arabia national football team player during a practice session. Photo: X | SaudiNT
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FIFA Arab Cup 2025 third-place match between Saudi Arabia and UAE suspended due to lightning

  • Game halted just as second half was about to start for safety

  • FIFA to decide winner later; no new date announced

The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 third-place playoff between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was called off indefinitely on Thursday due to nearby lightning storms at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The game was halted just as the second half was about to begin, making it impossible to continue under unsafe conditions.

FIFA confirmed that, although the stadium remained fully operational and the pitch was in good condition, match officials decided to suspend the game to ensure the safety of players, staff, and spectators. "The decision was taken as a precaution to protect everyone at the venue," the governing body said.

The fate of the third-place award will now be determined by FIFA’s relevant committee at a later date, with no rescheduled date announced so far.

Earlier in the tournament, UAE lost 0-3 to Morocco in their semifinal, while Saudi Arabia went down 0-1 to Jordan, setting up what promised to be a competitive clash for the bronze medal. Fans now await FIFA’s decision on how the third-place spot will be awarded.

