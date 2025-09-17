Pakistan Vs UAE Confusion, Asia Cup 2025: PCB Relents As Match Delayed By One Hour; Update Soon

As per Indian media reports, PAK team could boycott their match against UAE in Dubai
If that happens, the Men In Green would exit the tournament early
UAE vs PAK game a virtual do-or-die for either side
Confusion persists regarding the status of Pakistan's final Group A match of Asia Cup 2025 against the United Arab Emirates, scheduled for Wednesday (September 17, 2025) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
While the match has officially been delayed by an hour as Pakistan Cricket Board officials deliberate, multiple media houses in India have claimed that the PCB would boycott the match.
The uncertainty stems from the fallout of a controversial incident involving match referee Andy Pycroft and the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team, which refused to shake hands with Pakistani players before and after their earlier group clash, citing respect for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and Indian Armed Forces.
If Pakistan end up boycotting or forfeiting the match, the UAE will be awarded two points and will qualify for the Super Fours alongside India. Meaning, Pakistan would be eliminated from the tournament and incur financial losses.
Meanwhile, ESPNcricinfo reported that Andy Pycroft remains match referee for the game. This is a developing story.
(More to follow...)