IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: PCB Chief Naqvi Suspends Usman Wahla After Asia Cup 2025 Fiasco

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended its Director of International Cricket Operations, Usman Wahla, for not managing the Asia Cup 2025 handshake row properly

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
IND Vs PAK PCB Chief Naqvi Suspends Usman Wahla After Asia Cup 2025 Fiasco
File photo of BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore. | Photo: X/Johns
  • PCB suspends Usman Wahla after handshake controversy against India

  • India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in Asia Cup 2025

  • Indian players skipped customary handshake with Pakistan

  • PCB filed complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft with ICC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended its Director of International Cricket Operations, Usman Wahla, following the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, reportedly citing his failure to address the post-match handshake controversy in a timely and satisfactory manner.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi took disciplinary action after Wahla reportedly delayed issuing a formal statement regarding the controversy. During the match on Sunday, September 14, India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in Dubai, and Indian players walked off without participating in customary handshakes.

As per Pakistani media reports, Mohsin Naqvi was dissatisfied with the delay of several hours on Wahla’s part in releasing the board’s official response, resulting in the suspension.

Usman Wahla joined the PCB in 2023, holding the Director position for two years. Before this, he chaired the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for nearly two years and also served as the league's Head of Cricket Operations from 2015 to 2021.

India Vs Pakistan Post-Match Handshake Row

During India’s seven-wicket victory, both captains bypassed handshakes at the toss. After the match, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube avoided the traditional greetings with the Pakistan squad. As a result, Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, did not attend the presentation ceremony in protest.

In the Group A fixture, India dismissed Pakistan for 127/9 and then chased the target in just 15.5 overs. Indian bowlers, especially the spinners, contributed significantly, while Tilak Varma's 31 and Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 47 anchored India's chase.

However, despite India’s performance, the handshake row has marred the victory. The PCB has filed an official complaint before the International Cricket Council (ICC) against India’s actions, as well as match referee Andy Pycroft.

The PCB claimed Pycroft instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha at the toss not to shake hands with India skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Responding to this, the PCB accused Pycroft of violating both the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC’s Laws governing the 'Spirit of Cricket', and demanded his removal from the tournament.

