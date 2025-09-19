Abhishek Sharma has been in blistering form, scoring 430 runs in his last 10 games at a strike rate of 210.78. He’s known for taking down bowlers in the powerplay. Oman will turn to left-arm spinner Aamir Kaleem, their most experienced bowler with nine wickets in his past 10 matches. If Kaleem can dismiss Abhishek early, he could give Oman a fighting chance. Otherwise, the young opener is capable of running away with the contest.