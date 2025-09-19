Abhishek Sharma’s powerplay hitting vs Aamir Kaleem’s left-arm spin
India face Oman in Match 12 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Friday (September 19). With India already through to the Super Four and Oman searching for pride, this contest may look one-sided on paper but certain individual battles could decide how competitive the match turns out. Check out the key India vs Oman player battles here.
Abhishek Sharma Vs Aamir Kaleem
Abhishek Sharma has been in blistering form, scoring 430 runs in his last 10 games at a strike rate of 210.78. He’s known for taking down bowlers in the powerplay. Oman will turn to left-arm spinner Aamir Kaleem, their most experienced bowler with nine wickets in his past 10 matches. If Kaleem can dismiss Abhishek early, he could give Oman a fighting chance. Otherwise, the young opener is capable of running away with the contest.
Tilak Varma Vs Samay Shrivastava
Tilak Varma has been India’s most consistent batter, averaging an astonishing 82.2 across his past 10 matches. His ability to guide innings in the middle overs makes him central to India’s plans. For Oman, young seamer Samay Shrivastava is an emerging threat with eight wickets in eight matches. If Shrivastava can use variations and target Tilak during his early stay, it could slow India’s scoring rate otherwise Tilak’s finishing ability could take the game away.
Jatinder Singh Vs Varun Chakravarthy
Oman skipper Jatinder Singh has been his team’s standout batter, scoring 302 runs at an average of 30.2. For Oman to post or chase a competitive target, his solidity at the top is crucial. But he faces India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has taken 25 wickets in his past 10 games and thrives on strangling batters with variations. How Jatinder handles Varun’s control and trickery in the middle overs could decide whether Oman avoid another batting collapse.
India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana/Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh.
Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf