India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Sanju Samson Hits Fifty To Solidify Middle Order Slot

India reached 188/8 in 20 overs in their last 2025 Asia Cup Group A clash against Oman
Sanju Samson was India's top scorer with 56 off 44 balls
He hit three sixes in his innings with the first of them taking his T20I career tally to 50 maximums
Sanju Samson top scored with a half-century as India reached 188/8 in 20 overs in their last 2025 Asia Cup Group A clash against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The wicket-keeper batter came into bat at number three and scored 56 off 44 balls before departing in the 18th over.
India were given an early blow by Shah Faisal who dismissed Shubman Gill in the second over. That brought Samson on the crease, who is being trialed in the middle order after Gill took his opening slot.
Samson was not at his usual best as he took some time after coming to the crease. The left-arm pacer Faisal was swinging the ball well and that forced Samson to curb his natural free-flowing style. The Kerala wicket-keeper batter played second fiddle to the ever-aggressive Abhishek Sharma who kept finding boundaries.
Samson was batting below run-a-ball in the powerplay. However, once the field opened up, he showed his own power play.
Samson, who had not yet batted in this tournament, smashed three fours and as many sixes in his innings. Playing his 45th T20I (39 innings), Samson also reached the milestone of 50 T20I sixes with his first maximum of the night. He is now the 10th Indian batter to enter the 50-six club in the format.
India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Toss Update
India won the toss and have opted to bat first against Oman.
India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Playing XIs
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav
Oman (Playing XI): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi