India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Sanju Samson Hits Fifty To Solidify Middle Order Slot

India were given an early blow by Shah Faisal who dismissed Shubman Gill in the second over. That brought Samson on the crease, who is being trialed in the middle order after Gill took his opening slot. Samson hit a largely-fluent 56

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sanju Samson batting during India vs Oman in Asia Cup 2025
Sanju Samson batting during India vs Oman in Asia Cup 2025 Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India reached 188/8 in 20 overs in their last 2025 Asia Cup Group A clash against Oman

  • Sanju Samson was India's top scorer with 56 off 44 balls

  • He hit three sixes in his innings with the first of them taking his T20I career tally to 50 maximums

Sanju Samson top scored with a half-century as India reached 188/8 in 20 overs in their last 2025 Asia Cup Group A clash against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The wicket-keeper batter came into bat at number three and scored 56 off 44 balls before departing in the 18th over.

India were given an early blow by Shah Faisal who dismissed Shubman Gill in the second over. That brought Samson on the crease, who is being trialed in the middle order after Gill took his opening slot.

Samson was not at his usual best as he took some time after coming to the crease. The left-arm pacer Faisal was swinging the ball well and that forced Samson to curb his natural free-flowing style. The Kerala wicket-keeper batter played second fiddle to the ever-aggressive Abhishek Sharma who kept finding boundaries.

Samson was batting below run-a-ball in the powerplay. However, once the field opened up, he showed his own power play.

Samson, who had not yet batted in this tournament, smashed three fours and as many sixes in his innings. Playing his 45th T20I (39 innings), Samson also reached the milestone of 50 T20I sixes with his first maximum of the night. He is now the 10th Indian batter to enter the 50-six club in the format.

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Blog.

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Toss Update

India won the toss and have opted to bat first against Oman.

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman (Playing XI): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: IND Burn Review But Kuldeep Strikes To Dismiss Jatinder

  2. Ireland Vs England 2nd T20I Highlights: Match Abandoned Due To Rain

  3. India Vs Oman Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: IND To Bat First Against OMA - Check Playing XIs

  4. ‘No Handshake’ Controversy: Anil Chaudhary Slams PCB’s Politics, Defends ICC Referee Pycroft

  5. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  4. Editors Guild Says Court Order To Take Down Content On Adani Enterprises 'Concerning'

  5. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. Pak Army Chief Ordered Corps Commander At Funeral Of Those Killed At JeM Headquarters: JeM Commander

  2. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  3. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  4. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  5. Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Hit Russia’s Far East Region, Triggers Tsunami Alert

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged