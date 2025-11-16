UAE Vs Oman Toss Update, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 5: UAE Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XI

UAE won the toss and chose to bat first in match number 5 of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Group B at the Asian Town Cricket stadium in Doha, Qatar

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Nepal Vs UAE Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Check Out Toss Update, Playing XIs
United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma celebrates his half-century during the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match against Nepal on October 30, 2025.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UAE face Oman in match number 5 of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

  • Must win game for both teams to stay alive in the competition

  • UAE won the toss and chose to bat first

Gulf nations UAE and Oman meet each other for an all important Group B clash of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. This is going to be the 5th match of the tournament and it will take place at the Asian Town Cricket stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Oman and UAE both lost their opening matches of the tournament, leaving them in the 3rd and 4th spot respectively in Group B.

While UAE lost to India A by 148 runs, Oman were taken down by Pakistan by 40 runs two days ago. The winner of this match can go as high as the 2nd place. India A and Pakistan A will face off in the second Group B match today.

UAE Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 5: Toss Update

UAE have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Oman.

UAE Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 5: Playing XIs

UAE XI: Alishan Sharafu (C), Mayank Kumar, Yayin Rai, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Arfan, Aayan Khan, Muhammad Rohid, Syed Haider (WK), Ethan D'Souza, Zahid Ali and Muhammad Farooq

Oman XI: Hammad Mirza (C), Wasim Ali, Saishiv Narayan, Aryan Raju, Sufyan Yousaf (WK), Karan Sonavale, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Zikria Islam and Sufyan Mahmood

