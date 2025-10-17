Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: NEP beat Japan in their last outing. Photo: X/CricketNep

Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six match between Nepal and Samoa on Friday, 17 October, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Oman. Samoa face Nepal in the 21st match. Samoa have won the toss and opted to bowl first. They come into this clash after losses against Qatar and UAE, while Nepal are coming off a win against Oman. Stay tuned for live updates.

17 Oct 2025, 05:03:51 pm IST Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: NEP Relentlessly Going After SAM Bowlers The Nepal batters are ruthlessly going after Samoa bowlers. After Aasif Sheikh's half-century, Dipendra Singh Airee follows suit. Airee is playing at a strike rate of over 160. Nepal 160/3 after 16.4 overs.

17 Oct 2025, 04:43:55 pm IST Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: Bhurtel Departs But NEP Surmount Pressure On SAM Bowlers Opening batter Kushal Bhurtel has been removed from the crease for 17 off 15 by Saumani Tiai. However, Nepal are looking lethal and are maintaining a run rate of 8.80 per over.

17 Oct 2025, 04:16:13 pm IST Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: Nepal Off To A Fiery Start Nepal have got off to a terrific start, thanks to openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh.

17 Oct 2025, 04:15:02 pm IST Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: Playing XIs Nepal playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Lokesh Bam, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi Samoa playing XI: Sean Solia, Darius Visser, Benjamin Mailata, Samuel French (wk), Caleb Jasmat (c), Saumani Tiai, Fereti Sululoto, Samson Sola, Solomon Nash, Daniel Burgess, Noah Mead

17 Oct 2025, 04:13:53 pm IST Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: Samoa Win The Toss And Choose To Bowl First News from the centre - Samoa have won the toss and they will bowl first.