Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: NEP Relentlessly Going After SAM Bowlers
The Nepal batters are ruthlessly going after Samoa bowlers. After Aasif Sheikh's half-century, Dipendra Singh Airee follows suit. Airee is playing at a strike rate of over 160. Nepal 160/3 after 16.4 overs.
Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: Bhurtel Departs But NEP Surmount Pressure On SAM Bowlers
Opening batter Kushal Bhurtel has been removed from the crease for 17 off 15 by Saumani Tiai. However, Nepal are looking lethal and are maintaining a run rate of 8.80 per over.
Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: Nepal Off To A Fiery Start
Nepal have got off to a terrific start, thanks to openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh.
Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: Playing XIs
Nepal playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Lokesh Bam, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Samoa playing XI: Sean Solia, Darius Visser, Benjamin Mailata, Samuel French (wk), Caleb Jasmat (c), Saumani Tiai, Fereti Sululoto, Samson Sola, Solomon Nash, Daniel Burgess, Noah Mead
Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: Samoa Win The Toss And Choose To Bowl First
News from the centre - Samoa have won the toss and they will bowl first.
Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: Hello!
Hello, we are back with another blog, Nepal vs Samoa, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six. Stay tuned for live updates.