Bangladesh Demands India Extradite Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka’s special tribunal sentences ousted PM Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death in absentia for “crimes against humanity” during last year’s student protests that killed over 1,000.
Bangladesh invokes 2013 extradition treaty, calls sheltering the fugitives an “unfriendly act”, Hasina, living in New Delhi since fleeing in Aug 2024, brands verdict a “kangaroo court”.
India yet to respond officially.rrefusal risks sharp deterioration in ties with Yunus-led interim government ahead of Feb 2026 elections
Bangladesh formally asked India on Monday to extradite deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal hours after a special tribunal handed both death sentences for orchestrating the deadly 2024 crackdown on student protesters.
The International Crimes Tribunal convicted the duo of genocide and mass killings during the July-August uprising that toppled Hasina’s 15-year rule. Hasina, 78, has been in India since fleeing Dhaka on 5 August 2024; Kamal is also believed to be in India.
Foreign ministry sources said a note verbale citing the 2013 extradition treaty was sent to New Delhi, warning that continued shelter would be seen as an “extremely unfriendly act”. Hasina rejected the verdict as political revenge by an “unelected regime”.
India issued no immediate response, but analysts say handing over Hasina, a long-time strategic ally, would be highly unlikely, potentially straining ties with Muhammad Yunus’s interim government.