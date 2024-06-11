Annu Kapoor’s Dual Role Brings Vibrancy To ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’: Director Ishrat R. Khan

Ishrat R. Khan is all set to come up with the romantic comedy-drama ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’. The film written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Raaj Shaandilyaa, and Vimal Lahoti has Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur playing the primary roles. Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav are providing supporting performances. The film will premiere on Zee5 this Friday, and it has already taken social media by storm.
For the unversed, ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’ is set in a tiny community with its own eccentricities, the film emphasizes that love is timeless and that the lines between romance and family may blur in the most beautiful yet chaotic ways. When Luv (Sunny Singh) meets Ishika (Avneet Kaur), he falls in love with her and proposes marriage. However, the scenario takes an unexpected turn, and things get quite comical when Luv’s bereaved father develops emotions for Ishika’s widowed mother, resulting in entertaining problems. As the tale progresses, the dilemma arises as to whether Luv is prepared to sacrifice his own love story for his father’s newfound passion. The plot unfolds as it investigates which pair will eventually have a more triumphant and lasting love story.
Talking to Prateek Sur, Ishrat R. Khan opens up about how the film is a perfect blend of traditional and modernity. Also, he opens up on why he chose Annu Kapoor for a double role, the chemistry between Annu Kapoor, Surpriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav and some memorable moments from the filming process. Excerpts from the candid chat:
How did you handle the blend of traditional and modern elements in the storyline?
I incorporated traditional elements because nowadays movies and web series often include a lot of explicit content. My film is the one that family members—mothers, sisters, brothers, and fathers—can all watch together and relate to the old-school values, where love used to be pure and genuine. Avneet and Sunny bring modernity to the story, while Annu, Supriya, and Rajpal represent the old-school love. Everyone will enjoy it, whether they are from the older generation or the younger one, this film is for everyone.
Can you share a memorable moment from the filming process?
Every aspect of the filming process was memorable. This being my second movie, I approached it with the same care and dedication as one would to nurture a child. Therefore, every moment holds a special place in my heart.
What made you decide a dual role for Annu Kapoor?
The dual role of Annu Kapoor brings vibrancy to the movie. It introduces something fresh that the audience hasn’t seen before. Audiences always crave novelty, and this serves as a surprising element for them.
Any specific reason for showcasing the love triangle between Annu, Supriya and Rajpal?
The more challenging it is to find love, the more enjoyable the climax will be. Who said love triangles only happen among the youth? Among the older generation, we have love squares, love pentagons; what’s a love triangle compared to that.