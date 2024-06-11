Annu Kapoor’s Dual Role Brings Vibrancy To ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’: Director Ishrat R. Khan

For the unversed, ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’ is set in a tiny community with its own eccentricities, the film emphasizes that love is timeless and that the lines between romance and family may blur in the most beautiful yet chaotic ways. When Luv (Sunny Singh) meets Ishika (Avneet Kaur), he falls in love with her and proposes marriage. However, the scenario takes an unexpected turn, and things get quite comical when Luv’s bereaved father develops emotions for Ishika’s widowed mother, resulting in entertaining problems. As the tale progresses, the dilemma arises as to whether Luv is prepared to sacrifice his own love story for his father’s newfound passion. The plot unfolds as it investigates which pair will eventually have a more triumphant and lasting love story.