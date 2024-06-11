Avneet Kaur On Inappropriate Paparazzi Angles: To Put Somebody In An Uncomfortable Situation Is Not The Right Way

Indian paparazzi taking photos of female celebrities from the wrong angles has become a topic of conversation lately. Many actresses have called out paps for clicking unflattering pics of them. Actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Sharma and Mrunal Thakur among others have spoken against the invasion of actor's privacy by paps. Now, actress Avneet Kaur has also opened up about the inappropriate camera angles used when they capture a female actor.
Avneet told Outlook India, ''I think as a woman you don't feel comfortable. You understand that stare when it comes from a person. To put somebody in that uncomfortable situation is not the right way to go about it. You can go about it in a very professional way as well. You can definitely get papped and show your outfits and other stuff.''
She added, ''Indian paparazzi should make sure that are not making the other person uncomfortable in any way because no woman would like that I am sure. After so many people talking about it, they will now understand that.''
Asked if she has ever faced such a distasteful situation, Avneet shared, ''I know how it is. So, I make sure that I am not dressed in that way and if they are trying to do that, maybe, I make sure I am not in that spot. I quickly run away.''
''It becomes stressful sometimes that you have to take care of these things. These things shouldn't be there in the first place. They should also understand that we are human beings at the end of the day,'' she concluded.
On the work front, Avneet Kaur will be seen in the upcoming film, 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' with Sunny Singh. It will premiere on Zee5 on June 14. The 22-year-old recently turned heads with her Cannes red carpet appearance.