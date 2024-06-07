Interview

Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No

Avneet Kaur is ok to be cast opposite older actors if the script demands it. She feels lucky to have worked with senior actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Avneet Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Avneet Kaur on romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Tiku Weds Sheru' Photo: Instagram
Actress Avneet Kaur, 22, started her career in the entertainment industry when she was just eight. She participated in the dance reality show, 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters' in 2010 and then starred in various TV shows like 'Aladdin', and 'Chandra Nandini' among others. Avneet also worked in films like 'Mardaani' and 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' to name a few. She made her debut as the female lead in 2023 film 'Tiku Weds Sheru' in which she starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film landed into controversy for the huge age gap between Nawazuddin and Avneet. The former was 49-year-old then and Avneet was just 21. Avneet's upcoming film 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' is with Sunny Singh who is in his late 30s and much older to her.

During the promotional interview of 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage', when Avneet was asked if she is okay to be cast opposite older heroes, she told Outlook India, she is ''ok'' with it and added, ''It's not like I am the only one who is being cast that way. I am pretty ok with it and I think they were also ok with it.''

Defending further, Kaur shared, ''When it comes to a script...now if you are talking about Nawazuddin sir, it was important to be shown that way because the story is like that. There is a young girl and a man who is in his 40s. It was required and if it's a script requirement, you really can't say no.''

A still of Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Tiku Weds Sheru
A still of Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui from 'Tiku Weds Sheru' Photo: Instagram
Avneet further said, ''I look at it in a positive way that I got an opportunity to work with such a big actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Who doesn't want to work with him, right? I took it that way and I feel lucky to have played the role.''

She continued, ''I know there were many girls who wanted to play that role but I was the one who did''.

On the work front, Avneet Kaur is currently gearing up for the release of the romantic comedy 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'. Apart from Sunny Singh and Avneet, the movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It will premiere on Zee5 on June 14.

