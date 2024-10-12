A

My attraction is towards Ram, but to know Ram, you need to see him through Raavan’s perspective. I firmly believe this philosophy. It was to put an end to Raavan that Lord Vishnu had to be incarnated as Ram. If he had to take the form of a human from a formless force, then it must have been for someone so worthy, whose existence cannot be balanced by anyone other than God himself.

So, my interest in Raavan has been in that part of his divinity—his wisdom, his knowledge, his complete surrender and unbounded love and devotion towards Lord Shiva. The question is, even after all his qualities, what happened that Raavan gained arrogance about his knowledge, but couldn’t gain the knowledge about his arrogance? When we look at the journey of Raavan, we find that his journey is a lesson for all, including me and you.

The personality of Raavan is very distinguished. What does an enemy do? Raavan was the enemy of Lord Ram. The one who obstructs our path is seen as our enemy. But it is also the enemy who rejuvenates the latent energy within us. The figure of the enemy boosts our arrogance as well as destroys it. Hence, they make us aware of our own arrogance. The insecurity generated by the enemy inspires us to be more secure. It is the enemy who pulls us out of our comfort zone to move into uncharted territories. This is why the figure of the enemy is not someone to be insulted, but someone who must be respected. So, try to welcome your enemies; they will refine your character. It is the importance of the enemy’s perspective that invokes my interest in the figure of Raavan.

You see people worshipping Ram to connect with his being, but Raavan is the one who fought with him and became connected to him for all eternity. Some people are connected, but fight with each other and there are others who fight each other to become connected forever.