Ram Vs Raavan: From Myth To Realpolitik 

On the one hand, Raavan has traditionally been viewed as a ‘demonic’ figure by major political parties largely run by Savarna politicians. On the other hand, Dalits and Adivasis have embraced the ‘Raavan’ identity as a political assertion that has the potential to counter the ‘Kamandal’ politics centred around Ram. UP-based Dalit leader Chandra­shekhar Azad, who began his political journey by criticising Mayawati for failing to represent the Dalit cause, adopted Raavan as his moniker. Similarly, Adivasi leader Deviram Bhalavi of the Gondwana Gantantra Party removed ‘Ram’ from his middle name, replacing it with ‘Raavan’ to illustrate the ancient connection between the Gond Adivasis and their king.