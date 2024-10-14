National

Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative

With many groups challenging the tradition of burning Raavan’s effigies, an interesting counter-narrative emerges

Lord and Disciple: Shiva watches as Raavan tries to lift Kailasa
Lord and Disciple: Shiva watches as Raavan tries to lift Kailasa Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

This story was published as part of Outlook's 21 October 2024 magazine issue titled 'Raavan Leela'. To read more stories from the issue, click here

As the vibrant festivities of Dussehra unfold across the nation, especially in north India, with joyous chants of ‘‘Bhawan Ram Chandra Ki Jai’’ and towering effigies of Raavan going up in flames, an intriguing counter-narrative quietly emerges.

While many revel in this age-old tradition, several groups challenge it, arguing that Raavan, often seen as the villain of the Ramayana, was actually a learned Brahmin. They claim that his burning is a “sacrilege”. These advocates not only call for a temple to worship the ten-headed Lankan king but also demand an immediate halt to the burning of Raavan effigies on Vijayadashami.

Omveer Saraswat, a Mathura-based lawyer who claims to belong to the Saraswat Brahmin community, has been advocating for a ban on the burning of Raavan effigies for years. He asserts that Raavan was a Saraswat Brahmin and that burning his effigies “hurts” those who worship him.

“Burning of Raavan effigies hurts our (Saraswat Brahmins’) religious sentiments,” he says, emphasising that they are also citizens of the country and that the Constitution guarantees religious freedom to everyone.

Ashutosh Rana prepares to play Raavan in Humare Ram at Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi. The reflection of doomsday looms as Ashutosh Rana embodies Raavan, donning the crown of the vanquished yet formidable king. But What does an enemy do? Raavan was the enemy of Lord Ram. The one who obstructs our path is seen as our enemy. But it is also the enemy who rejuvenates the latent energy within us. The figure of the enemy boosts our arrogance as well as destroys it. Hence, they make us aware of our own arrogance. - | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook.
The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 

BY Photo Webdesk

Referring to Hindu texts like the Srimad Bhagwat Puran, which acknowledge Raavan’s wisdom, Saraswat urges an end to the practice.

Earlier, he wrote to the then President Ram Nath Kovind, former Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, noting that many communities venerate Raavan. He cited a large idol in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh and a temple in Bisrakh in Uttar Pradesh, where devotees pray to him. Additionally, he highlighted accidents during Dussehra celebrations to support his call for a ban, arguing that Raavan, an “exceptional politician” and a “highly educated” Brahmin, is punished each year for a “mistake made centuries ago”.

Agra resident Vishal Sharma, an IT consultant, noted that Hinduism is an ever-evolving religion with diverse traditions. He mentioned that many Brahmins oppose the burning of Raavan’s effigies, viewing him as a learned Brahmin. “I never advocated for this tradition of Raavan effigy burning to stop as he was an unsavoury character. Demanding a temple to worship him is also not justified as he was not a God. But killing Raavan, who was a Brahmin, was a Brahma hatya (Brahma’s killing),” he says.

On the 10th day of Dussehra, while Raavan’s effigies are burned amid chants of Ram, a group gathers at a century-old Dashanan temple in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, with a five-foot idol of Raavan, shouting “Lankapati Naresh Ki Jai Ho” and “Jai Lankesh” to seek the demon king’s blessings. The temple opens once a year for devotees to perform Raavan’s puja and after the effigy is set ablaze, the doors close until the next Dussehra. This clash of perspectives raises intriguing questions: was the ten-headed king, who even compelled Shiva to acknowledge his wisdom, truly a Brahmin? If so, why did such a learned figure abduct Sita, Ram’s wife?

Work-in-Progress: Raavan’s effigy at Ram Lila Ground in Delhi, October, 2023 - Photo: Aradhana Seth
The Wisdom Of Raavan

BY Radha Viswanath

Originally known as Raven, meaning “a bird with a blue throat” in Gondi, Raavan served as his clan’s totem. Scholars suggest the Aryans appropriated him by renaming him Raavan. While Aryan texts depict his father, Vishrava, as the son of Pulastya, critics argue that a non-Aryan like Vishrava could not be linked to Brahma, an Aryan figure. Many believe Raavan was not purely a Brahmin but a blend of a Brahmin and a demon. His father, Vishrava, was a Brahmin sage, and his mother, Kaikasi, was an Asura princess. With a lineage that included Pulastya, one of the Saptarishis, and Sumali, the king of the Rakshasas, Raavan became a renowned scholar of the Vedas and a master of astrology and statecraft. As the demon king of Lanka, he even performed the rites of a purohit (priest) during the construction of Rama Sethu.

(This appeared in the print as 'Build Me A Temple')

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Looking 'Great' As England Captain Prepares For Pakistan Return
  3. Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Takes The Blame After Tough Australia Defeat In Sharjah
  4. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  5. SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: Lewis, King Star In West Indies' Five-Wicket Win Against Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Ethniki Stay Atop After Emotional Win
  2. Austria 5-1 Norway, UEFA Nations League: Haaland Endures Linz Thrashing As Lions Captain
  3. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City: Shaw Lauds Comeback As Vital In Comeback Win Over Reds
  4. BEL Vs FRA: Didier Deschamps Braced For Intense Clash With Rivals Belgium
  5. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  3. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  4. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue
  5. HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Raavan, The King Of Counterculture
  2. The Town That Mourns Raavan
  3. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  4. Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder Receive Grand Welcome After Bail, Sparking Controversy
  5. The Last Of The Kolkata Tram Riders
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  2. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  3. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
  4. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know