Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative

Originally known as Raven, meaning “a bird with a blue throat” in Gondi, Raavan served as his clan’s totem. Scholars suggest the Aryans appropriated him by renaming him Raavan. While Aryan texts depict his father, Vishrava, as the son of Pulastya, critics argue that a non-Aryan like Vishrava could not be linked to Brahma, an Aryan figure. Many believe Raavan was not purely a Brahmin but a blend of a Brahmin and a demon. His father, Vishrava, was a Brahmin sage, and his mother, Kaikasi, was an Asura princess. With a lineage that included Pulastya, one of the Saptarishis, and Sumali, the king of the Rakshasas, Raavan became a renowned scholar of the Vedas and a master of astrology and statecraft. As the demon king of Lanka, he even performed the rites of a purohit (priest) during the construction of Rama Sethu.